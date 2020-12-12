Dynamic Duo broke his maiden tonight at Los Alamitos

Born Gambler
Track announcer Michael Wrona labeled Dynamic Duo as "one of the sport's most prolific maidens" just before he crossed the wire.

Dynamic Duo was making his 65th lifetime start.

Would you believe the 0-for-64 Dynamic Duo closed tonight as the 7/5 favorite?

Dynamic Duo is a five-year-old gelding by the sire Time To Get Even.

His backers would argue it's too late to get even, especially at 7/5..
 
Los Alamitos simulcast host Chris Wade hit the early Pick 4 tonight.

But before we offer him congratulations, let's take a closer look at his ticket.

An $18 ticket at $1 per copy: 356 with 45 with 456 with 4.

Or ABC with AB with ACD with A.

In the opening leg, a five-horse race, Wade used three horses with closing odds of 6/5, 7/5 and 5/2.

Ridiculous.

The idea in multi-race wagers is to hit the exotic, not buy it.

Wade's $18 investment returned $18.30.

Granted, he didn't lose money tonight.

But if he continues with this style of wagering strategy, he's doomed to fail.
 
Born Gambler
One other note:

TVG likes to promote the early Pick 4 at Los Alamitos as the "Best Bet in Racing."

And I get it.

TVG is hoping some daytime thoroughbred horseplayers will stick around and play Los Alamitos at night.

But the Pick 4 pool at Los Alamitos has a takeout of 22.88%.

That's no bargain at all, let alone the "Best Bet in Racing."
 
cheapseats

I had a friend, RIP, who would play there all day beginning with Santa Anita. He'd take a break around 6 pm and walk across the street to the Starting Gate, which is a bar. The Starting Gate gave out free appetizers; so he'd soak up some of the booze from the last 5 hrs. He'd then return for the night session, quarters or buggies, did not matter. A brutal life, but that was his life.
 
