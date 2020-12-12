Dynamic Duo broke his maiden tonight at Los Alamitos

John Kelly
Track announcer Michael Wrona labeled Dynamic Duo as "one of the sport's most prolific maidens" just before he crossed the wire.
Dynamic Duo was making his 65th lifetime start.
Would you believe the 0-for-64 Dynamic Duo closed tonight as the 7/5 favorite?
Dynamic Duo is a five-year-old gelding by the sire Time To Get Even.
His backers would argue it's too late to get even, especially at 7/5..
