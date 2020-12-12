Dynamic Duo broke his maiden tonight at Los Alamitos

Los Alamitos simulcast host Chris Wade hit the early Pick 4 tonight.



But before we offer him congratulations, let's take a closer look at his ticket.



An $18 ticket at $1 per copy: 356 with 45 with 456 with 4.



Or ABC with AB with ACD with A.



In the opening leg, a five-horse race, Wade used three horses with closing odds of 6/5, 7/5 and 5/2.



Ridiculous.



The idea in multi-race wagers is to hit the exotic, not buy it.



Wade's $18 investment returned $18.30.



Granted, he didn't lose money tonight.



But if he continues with this style of wagering strategy, he's doomed to fail.