Sanders, Goedart, Cox, and MIlls, are among those who won't play. The Football Team's DEs should have a field day against the Eagles' OTs who both suck. Slay is very, very good, but he is the only starter in the Eagles' "rage tag" secondary. I think the weak-armed qb from Old Dominion could win this game for washington.



Football team is now 3x. Line should go to 7 or higher before the game.