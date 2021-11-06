Eight dead, 11 heart attacks, 300 injured at Houston hip-hop festival

Like the boxing referee says, "Protect yourself at all times."
As a 4 decade ticket scalper it seems like every African American festival had a group of African Americans that would rush barriers and attempt a breach, crowd surges can be scary, i was pressed up against a box office window by a crowd surge of about 30 at the 2002 world series, not a good feeling.
 
My only mob experience was many years ago when someone shot a gun on the top floor of the grandstand at Sportsman's Park in suburban Chicago.

I heard the gunshot and then I saw people running in one direction.

I ran in the same direction.

Nothing came of it.

I was at the Stardust on the day when a disgruntled bettor pulled a gun and killed a fellow bettor in the front row of the race book.

The man who was shot ran out of the book and died by the pay phones outside the sports book.

The shooter placed the gun on the sports book counter (my ex-girlfriend secured the gun) and declared, "I'm done now."

Yikes!

You can never be too safe and you always need a plan to escape any dangerous situation.

Tricky balance between staying calm and freezing in the moment.

You want to stay calm and act swiftly.
 
