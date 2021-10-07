Eighteen Former NBA Players Indicted...

Heim said: Some of these guys like Miles and Tony Allen made some cash.



Darius Miles made more than $60 million over a seven-year NBA career.He filed for bankruptcy in 2017.Yikes!I saw Darius Miles play a game during his rookie season with the Clippers at the Staples Center.The opponent was the Utah Jazz.Imagine a 19-year-old Miles trying to match up with Karl Malone.It wasn't pretty.I was sitting directly behind the Clippers bench and I could hear the players talking to one another.At one point, Miles went to the bench as the referees started to administer a pair of free throws.One problem: Miles had to stay on the floor before the substitution could be made.Karl Malone, of course, knew the rule.In a deep voice, I can still hear Malone calling out to Darius Miles and motioning for him to return to the court, "Young fella, young fella..."