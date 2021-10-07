Eighteen Former NBA Players Indicted...

I don't know whether to laugh or cry.

You played in the NBA and have to resort to insurance fraud
against players' health insurance to make ends meet.
 
  • Milt Palacio
  • Sebastian Telfair
  • Antoine Wright
  • Charles Watson
  • Darius Miles
  • Ruben Patterson
  • Eddie Robinson
  • Gregory Smith
  • Glen Davis
  • Jamario Moon
  • Terrence Williams
  • Alan Anderson
  • Tony Allen
  • Shannon Brown
  • William Bynum
  • Melvin Ely
  • Christopher Douglas-Roberts
  • Tony Wroten
In addition to the 18 former NBA players, Tony Allen's wife, Desiree Allen, was also charged. Palacio, an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers, has been placed on administrative leave by the team.
 
I live in Portland. DNone of the names surprised me. They are all thugs that didn’t come close to there potential. Telfair probably the biggest
 
Some of these guys like Miles and Tony Allen made some cash.

Sheeesh
Darius Miles made more than $60 million over a seven-year NBA career.

He filed for bankruptcy in 2017.

Yikes!

I saw Darius Miles play a game during his rookie season with the Clippers at the Staples Center.

The opponent was the Utah Jazz.

Imagine a 19-year-old Miles trying to match up with Karl Malone.

It wasn't pretty.

I was sitting directly behind the Clippers bench and I could hear the players talking to one another.

At one point, Miles went to the bench as the referees started to administer a pair of free throws.

One problem: Miles had to stay on the floor before the substitution could be made.

Karl Malone, of course, knew the rule.

In a deep voice, I can still hear Malone calling out to Darius Miles and motioning for him to return to the court, "Young fella, young fella..."
 
One thing Darius Miles could do better than Karl Malone is JUMP.

It always looked like Darius Miles was playing on a pogo stick.

1633679325382.png
 
