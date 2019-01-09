ejd_5277 2019 picks

Well, there's a very clear lesson from 2018:



Follow me in MLB and fade me in everything else.



Ended the year a very small loser here. Personal results were better, mostly from getting better numbers than were posted in my thread. (I have a "widely available" rule, meaning at least 3 major Nevada books at the time of post, for all picks posted here. This will be the case again in 2019.)



All that said, I should have gone on vacation at the end of September. I see some leaf-peeping in my schedule this coming fall...



Hell, if I wanted to I could stretch that out for a couple months. Start in Northern MN and Michigan's U.P. in mid-September, wind up in the North Carolina mountains in Nov.



At any rate, a very Happy New Year to all here and best wishes for a prosperous and profitable 2019!



Look to me to continue to fire at will in MLBX and MLB, but to be a bit more selective with other stuff.