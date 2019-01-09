ejd_5277 2019 picks

ejd_5277

EOG Dedicated
Well, there's a very clear lesson from 2018:

Follow me in MLB and fade me in everything else.

Ended the year a very small loser here. Personal results were better, mostly from getting better numbers than were posted in my thread. (I have a "widely available" rule, meaning at least 3 major Nevada books at the time of post, for all picks posted here. This will be the case again in 2019.)

All that said, I should have gone on vacation at the end of September. I see some leaf-peeping in my schedule this coming fall...

Hell, if I wanted to I could stretch that out for a couple months. Start in Northern MN and Michigan's U.P. in mid-September, wind up in the North Carolina mountains in Nov.

At any rate, a very Happy New Year to all here and best wishes for a prosperous and profitable 2019!

Look to me to continue to fire at will in MLBX and MLB, but to be a bit more selective with other stuff.
 
ejd_5277

EOG Dedicated
Wednesday January 9, 2018:

519 Indiana +7.5 -110
531 ORL/UTA OVER 207 -110

533 CHI/POR OVER 100 1H -110

795 OSU/RUT OVER 133 -110
801 WVU/KSU OVER 126 -110
 
EJD will be a competitor in EOG's Octagon this May.

I appreciate our smart, sophisticated contributors, especially those with a lively gambling spirit.
 
ejd_5277

EOG Dedicated
Thursday January 10, 2019:

537 Boston -2.5 -110
537 BOS/MIA OVER 211.5 -110
541 OKC/SAN UNDER 225 -110

537 BOS/MIA OVER 102.5 1H -110
541 OKC/SAN UNDER 114.5 1H -110
 
ejd_5277

EOG Dedicated
Friday January 11, 2018:

549 IND/NYK OVER 219 -110
553 CLE/HOU OVER 216 -110

547 ATL/PHI UNDER 117 1H -110
551 BRK/TOR OVER 107.5 1H -110
561 CHI/GSW OVER 108.5 1H -110
 
ejd_5277

EOG Dedicated
Full Game: 2-0, +2u
Halves: 3-0, +3u
Total: 5-0, +5u

YTD:

NBA Full Games: 3-4, -1.4u
NBA Halves: 6-2, +3.8u
CBB: 1-1, -0.1u

Total: 10-7, +2.3u
 
ejd_5277

EOG Dedicated
It's a long year...

Saturday January 12, 2019:

571 NOP/MIN OVER 234 -110

567 BOS/ORL OVER 104 1H -110
569 SAN/OKC OVER 112 1H -110
575 CHI/UTA OVER 100.5 1H -110
 
ejd_5277

EOG Dedicated
railbird said:
Lots of 105 and 108 available
Click to expand...
I'm well aware, and as I mentioned in the first post of this thread, I get plenty of better numbers than what I post here.

Unlike you though, I need to make sure that people can actually get down on what I post at that price or better, hence the 3 Nevada books rule I have. (That's also why I use -110 .)

It's called "integrity." Try it.
 
ejd_5277

EOG Dedicated
Monday January 14, 2019:

507 Detroit +8.5 -110
512 L.A. Clippers -2.5 -110
512 NOP/LAC UNDER 240.5 -110

503 MEM/HOU OVER 104.5 1H -110
507 DET/UTA OVER 106 1H -110
509 POR/SAC OVER 111 1H -110
512 NOP/LAC UNDER 125 1H -110
 
ejd_5277

EOG Dedicated
Full games: 2-1 +0.9u
Halves: 2-3, -1.3u

Total: 4-4, -0.4u

YTD:

NFL: 0-1, -1.1u
NBA Full Games: 5-7, -2.7u
NBA Halves: 11-8, +2.2u
CBB: 1-1, -0.1u

Total: 17-17, -1.7u
 
ejd_5277

EOG Dedicated
Tuesday January 15, 2019:

523 Chicago +7 -110
523 Chicago +240 (ML)

513 MIN/PHI UNDER 118 1H -110
519 MIA/MIL OVER 110 1H -110
523 CHI/LAL OVER 104 1H -110
 
ejd_5277

EOG Dedicated
Friday January 18, 2019:

559 SAN/MIN UNDER 226 -110

553 BRK/ORL OVER 104.5 1H -110
555 MEM/BOS UNDER 105.5 1H -110
557 MIA/DET OVER 105 1H -110
561 CLE/UTA OVER 104 1H -110
563 NOP/POR UNDER 120 1H -110
565 GSW/LAC UNDER 126 1H -110
 
ejd_5277

EOG Dedicated
Saturday January 19, 2018:

569 PHO/CHA UNDER 224.5 -110
571 SAC/DET UNDER 221 -110
577 BOS/ATL OVER 225.5 -110
581 MIA/CHI OVER 206 -110
585 CLE/DEN OVER 219 -110

569 PHO/CHA UNDER 113 1H -110
575 MIL/ORL OVER 107.5 1H -110
577 BOS/ATL OVER 110 1H -110
585 CLE/DEN OVER 107 1H -110
 
ejd_5277

EOG Dedicated
Sunday January 20, 2019:

312 New Orleans -3 -110
312 LAR/NO UNDER 57 -110

505 LAC/SAN UNDER 113.5 1H -110

821 ILL/IOWA UNDER 158 -110
827 BRAD/SIU OVER 124 -110
835 SDAK/UNO OVER 149 -110
 
