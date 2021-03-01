ejd_5277 2021 MLB

Previous records here:

2016: 23-36-2, -14.55u
2017: 282-335-20, -37.97u
2018: ??
2019: 163-169-7, +11.43u
2020: 35-31-1, +2.4u

For some reason I didn't break out my MLB record from the rest of my picks here in 2018. I know I won somewhere between 45-55 units though. (The rest of the sports were a disaster, as they usually are for me.)
 
An honest tout would claim a three-year winning streak with profits of more than 60 units.

A dishonest tout would claim almost anything.

Good luck this season, EJD.

Thanks for sharing.

My baseball handicapping starts today.
 
With the proliferation of sports betting in other states, I feel like I need to tweak my rules a bit but I'm not sure how exactly to do that. My policy here is always to post a "widely available" number, but I'm not sure exactly how to define that anymore. My rule used to be the number had to be available at at least three major Nevada books.

Are there even three major books left in Nevada anymore?

William Hill, William Hill, and William Hill.

Any input on how I should define this welcome. I'll settle on something before I starting releasing plays obv.
 
Three questions for EJD:

1) Best sources of information for your baseball handicapping?

2) What are the three or four major handicapping principles for you?

3) Do you watch the games?
 
0-3-1, -3u

Final MLBX: 0-4-1, -4u

Was clear early on that what worked for me in past preseasons wasn't gonna work this year.

The fun begins tomorrow.
 
BOL to everyone this season!

Thursday April 1, 2021:

Circa

963 Atlanta/Philadelphia OVER 7 -110 (Fried/Nola)
972 Washington +147 (deGrom/Scherzer)
975 Cleveland/Detroit OVER 7 -120 (Bieber/Boyd)
 
Final score: Rays 6 Marlins 4.

Tampa Bay hit Miami with a 4-spot in the top of the ninth inning.

Maddening.

EJD cannot get off the schneid in 2021.

That's 0-7-1.
 
0-1. -1.1u

YTD:
MLBX: 0-4-1, -4u
MLB: 0-3, -3.4u

Saturday April 3, 2021:

951 Pittsburgh/Chicago Cubs OVER 11 -110 (Anderson/Arrieta) @ WH
968 Boston (-1.5) +114 @ DK
969 Texas/Kansas City OVER 9 -120 (Arihara/Minor) @ Circa
 
Much warmer today at Wrigley Field.

The total tells the story.

From a total of 6.5 on Thursday afternoon to 11 today.

It's understandable that most sports books do not post overnight totals for Wrigley Field.
 
EOG contributor FAIRWARNING made a shrewd in-play wager in the Pirates-Cubs game last Thursday.

He went UNDER 10.5 runs in the second inning of a 3-1 game.

Final score: Pirates 5 Cubs 3.
 
Here's an MLB note: There's Opening Day for all the position players and #1 starters and then there's Opening Day for all starting pitchers that are not their team's ace pitcher.
 
Willson Contreras was 0-for-10 before hitting a two-run homer tonight.

Contreras uncharacteristically struck out four times yesterday.
 
Tuesday April 6, 2021:

All at Circa:

2-leg Parlay:

927 LA Dodgers -163 WITH 927 LAD/OAK OVER 8 -115 (Kershaw/Bassitt) @ +201

Straight bets:

903 St. Louis +112 (Gant/Alcantara)
906 Cincinnati (-1.5) +130 (cahill/Miley)
907 NYM/PHI UNDER 9 -110 (Stroman/Anderson)
909 MIL/CHC UNDER 9.5 -110 (Peralta/Alzolay)
911 ARI/COL OVER 10.5 EV (Weaver/Marquez)
913 SFG/SDP UNDER 7.5 EV (Sanchez/Darvish)
915 Minnesota (-1.5) +113 (Happ/Mize)
917 HOU/LAA OVER 9 EV (Greinke/Bundy)
923 Toronto (-1.5) +121 (Roark/Dunning)
925 CWS/SEA UNDER 7.5 -120 (Giolito/Paxton)
 
FairWarning said:
Adding a 1-hit performance tonight.
Click to expand...

Miserable game to watch tonight at Wrigley.

Final score: Brewers 4 Cubs 0.

Teams combined for four runs and six hits all night long.

The game "featured" 22 strikeouts and 10 walks.

Hard to watch guys constantly swinging and missing at high fastballs.
 
Wednesday April 7, 2020:

All at Circa

Two-Leg Parlay:

963 Arizona EV WITH 963 ARI/COL OVER 11.5 -105 (MadBum/Senzatela)

Straight Bets :

952 Cincinnati (-1.5) -108 (Kuhl/Castillo)
956 Washington (Gm1) +162 (Fried/Fedde)
959 St. Louis (-1.5) +147 (Flaherty/Lopez)
959 STL/MIA OVER 7 -110 (Flaherty;Lopez)
961 SFG/SDP UNDER 7.5 -120 (Gausman/Snell)
971 TOR/TEX OVER 8.5 -115 (Ryu/Gibson)
975 BAL/NYY UNDER 9 -120 (Means/Taillon)
977 LA Dodgers (-1.5) -103 (Bauer/Luzardo)
 
Both my unders got there, but both nearly derailed by the extra innings man on 2nd rule after being 2-2 at the end of 9. That's definitely gonna be a thing going forward.

4-4-1, +0.29u

YTD:
MLBX 0-4-1, -4u
MLB: 10-15-1, -5.09u
 
Thursday April 8, 2021:

All at Circa:

903 Chicago Cubs (-1.5) +118 (Arrieta/Anderson)
903 Chicago Cubs (-2.5) +185 (Arrieta/Anderson)
908 MIL/STL UNDER 7.5 -120 (Burnes/WW)
909 BOS/BAL OVER 9 -110 (Rodriguez/Harvey)
911 SEA/MIN UNDER 8 EV (Gonzales/Berrios)
913 KCR/CWS OVER 8 -105 (Keller/Lynn)
915 LAA/TOR OVER 10 -115 (Canning/Stripling)
917 OAK/HOU UNDER 10 +102 (Irvin/Javier)
 
A winning day.

Nicely done, EJD.

Jake Arrieta has gone from a power pitcher to a finesse guy.

He's afraid to throw a fastball anymore.

And I don't blame him.

Velocity is way down.

I'll be looking to bet against him in the coming weeks.
 
John Kelly said:
A winning day.

Nicely done, EJD.

Jake Arrieta has gone from a power pitcher to a finesse guy.

He's afraid to throw a fastball anymore.

And I don't blame him.

Velocity is way down.

I'll be looking to bet against him in the coming weeks.
Click to expand...
Yes, there were a lot of fly balls hit by Pitt yesterday. The rotation is all finesse.
 
