mr merlin said:
Pretty funny seeing left wing outlets whining about the suspensions, LOL.
it must hurt losing the ad money. He owes a lot and he delisted it. now looking for partners. Telsa tanking now he owns about 9% -13% of telsa

best thing is turn twitter into a paypal type service which he is working on. Then you have everything
 
MrTop said:
it must hurt losing the ad money. He owes a lot and he delisted it. now looking for partners. Telsa tanking now he owns about 9% -13% of telsa

best thing is turn twitter into a paypal type service which he is working on. Then you have everything
His operating costs are down 60-70%, they're lean and mean.
 
mr merlin said:
His operating costs are down 60-70%, they're lean and mean.
then why is he look for investors in twitter for the same price he bought it LOL

Musk Is Seeking New Twitter Investors at Same Price He Paid​

  • Billionaire has previously said that he overpaid for company
  • Outreach follows weeks of turmoil at Twitter under Musk


Musk agreed to acquire Twitter in April but then spent months trying unsuccessfully to get out of the deal. He has sold Tesla shares to help finance the purchase, and that has weighed on the stock, which is down 57% this year. As of this week, Musk had unloaded almost $40 billion in Tesla shares.
 
MrTop said:
then why is he look for investors in twitter for the same price he bought it LOL

Musk Is Seeking New Twitter Investors at Same Price He Paid​

  • Billionaire has previously said that he overpaid for company
  • Outreach follows weeks of turmoil at Twitter under Musk


Musk agreed to acquire Twitter in April but then spent months trying unsuccessfully to get out of the deal. He has sold Tesla shares to help finance the purchase, and that has weighed on the stock, which is down 57% this year. As of this week, Musk had unloaded almost $40 billion in Tesla shares.
Who cares about the minutia of elon owning twitter, it's his co and his money, he can and will do what he wants.

I love the fixation on his purchase as well as status as the richest man(or close to it), Bezoz was the richest, isn't anymore because amazon stock is half what it used to be, zuckerberg's wealth is likewise down over 50% from the peak, yet somehow lefties are obsessed with elon, LOL.
 
mr merlin said:
Who cares about the minutia of elon owning twitter, it's his co and his money, he can and will do what he wants.

I love the fixation on his purchase as well as status as the richest man(or close to it), Bezoz was the richest, isn't anymore because amazon stock is half what it used to be, zuckerberg's wealth is likewise down over 50% from the peak, yet somehow lefties are obsessed with elon, LOL.
Elon Musk restores Twitter accounts of journalists but concerns persist​




weak
 
he had to tear down the leftist "Lord Of The Flies" culture before rebuilding it into something useful & valuable.

step 1 - fire the shitbag bigoted employees who caused the mess.
step 2 - get rid of toxic left wing idiot influencers (add insulting fee for blue checks to drive them out)
step 3 - get rid of the swarm of toxic leftist acolytes & dumbfuck People magazine readers (step 2 achieves this as well by proxy)
step 4 - allow the void to be filled by the LEGION of sane people and businesses who previously couldn't stand being mired in the histrionic nonsense.

its a work in progress.
 
and as a strategy for the richest man in the world to

1) buy something wretched
2) restore order & responsibility
3) sell it to better owners at the same price

...without concern for profit, because he alone has the means & willingness to take on the corruption of Big Media...?

yeah, good on him.
 
X.com will be some place when it gets going. this will be a great place for railbird sports to sell picks
 
