Pretty funny seeing left wing outlets whining about the suspensions, LOL.
His operating costs are down 60-70%, they're lean and mean.it must hurt losing the ad money. He owes a lot and he delisted it. now looking for partners. Telsa tanking now he owns about 9% -13% of telsa
best thing is turn twitter into a paypal type service which he is working on. Then you have everything
His operating costs are down 60-70%, they're lean and mean.
Who cares about the minutia of elon owning twitter, it's his co and his money, he can and will do what he wants.then why is he look for investors in twitter for the same price he bought it LOL
Musk Is Seeking New Twitter Investors at Same Price He Paid
- Billionaire has previously said that he overpaid for company
- Outreach follows weeks of turmoil at Twitter under Musk
Musk agreed to acquire Twitter in April but then spent months trying unsuccessfully to get out of the deal. He has sold Tesla shares to help finance the purchase, and that has weighed on the stock, which is down 57% this year. As of this week, Musk had unloaded almost $40 billion in Tesla shares.
Who cares about the minutia of elon owning twitter, it's his co and his money, he can and will do what he wants.
I love the fixation on his purchase as well as status as the richest man(or close to it), Bezoz was the richest, isn't anymore because amazon stock is half what it used to be, zuckerberg's wealth is likewise down over 50% from the peak, yet somehow lefties are obsessed with elon, LOL.