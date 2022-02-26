Emblem Road wins the $20 million Saudi Cup and pays $229 to win

Emblem Road was a shocking winner of the $20 million Saudi Cup on Saturday at King Abdulaziz Racecourse, paying $229.20 to win.



Wigberto Ramos, who rode in North America through 1998 but has been based in Saudi Arabia for several years, guided Emblem Road to a half-length win over the American horse Country Grammer, who was making his first start since May. Midnight Bourbon, who battled through much of the homestretch with Country Grammer, finished a solid third. Mandaloun, the 2-1 favorite, checked out of contention coming off the turn, while last year’s Saudi Cup winner, Mishriff, never came close to reaching contention.





Source: Daily Racing Form