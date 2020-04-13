Enabler-In-Chief

EOG Dedicated
Moscow Mitch. Underestimated the seriousness of the threat of Covid-19.

Sent the Senate home the Friday the House passed CV-19 bill.

Supported the White House's very slow response to the Covid-19 virus.

Eog members, please don't vote. The majority of you are low info, clueless, and Fox News viewers.

Dumb Dude predicted 777 deaths
Railbird predicted 1,200 deaths
ComputerBob predicted 3,100 deaths.

These posters shouldn't be allowed to vote.

As of this morning there has been 22,000+ deaths.
 
EOG Dedicated
Fox News contributor Bill Bennett, insisted the novel Corona virus that has killed over 22,000 in a month, isn't a pandemic but nothing more than a seasonal flu.

This guy must be related to Railbird, Raiders and Dumb Dude.
 
