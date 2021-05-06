Enough is enough

EOG contributors Dell Dude and Bigrunner will not be posting here for the remainder of the month.



'Dude and 'Runner ignored repeated warnings to stop with their nonsense.



They will return June 1 at the earliest.



Let's stay on topic now and stick to sports and specifically sports betting.



I spoke with EJD last night and I will chat with ComptrBob later today on ways to improve our discussion here.



Special thanks to both men for their input.