EOG’s Pro Football Contest Presented by BetDSI - Week 12 thread, official lines, etc.

Greetings players and welcome to week 12 of EOG's Pro Football Contest Presented by BetDSI.Just a reminder, because of the three games scheduled on Thanksgiving (HOU @ DET 12.30PM ET, WAS @ DAL 4.30PM ET, AND BAL @ PIT 8.30PM ET.) if you wish to include any of these games as a selection, you must submit all 5 of your selections for the week prior to that game's start time.Stay tuned for the Week 12 contest lines!Happy Thanksgiving!