EOG’s Pro Football Contest Presented by BetDSI - Week 13 thread, official lines, etc.

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Greetings players and welcome to week 13 of EOG's Pro Football Contest Presented by BetDSI.
Here is our current standings through week 12
Stay tuned for the Week 13 contest lines!
For the 3rd quarter (weeks 9 through 12), Cec the Fleece had the highest point total, 13-6. I believe the winner of the SC and Circa Millions each was 18-2 for the 3rd qtr.
3rd Qtr Results
Here is our current standings through week 12
Stay tuned for the Week 13 contest lines!
For the 3rd quarter (weeks 9 through 12), Cec the Fleece had the highest point total, 13-6. I believe the winner of the SC and Circa Millions each was 18-2 for the 3rd qtr.
3rd Qtr Results
Last edited: