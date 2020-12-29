EOG’s Pro Football Contest Presented by BetDSI - Week 17 thread, official lines, etc.

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Happy New Year players, and welcome to week 17, the final week of EOG's Pro Football Contest Presented by BetDSI.
Congrats to those who are still in the running!
The only week 17 games scheduled will all take place on Sunday, January 3, 2021..
Here is the YTD standings through week 16
Stay tuned for the Week 17 card.
