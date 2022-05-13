EOG Boxing Talk : May 14th: Jermell Charlo Vs. Brian Castano 2 and Jaron Ennis vs Custio Clayton

If you watch the first fight it was ugly and this is one of the ugliest boxing matches. Charlo who is a big guy cannot box inside when pressured and Castano who knows how to box and should have one the first time around that is short and has short arms.



My bet is Over 10.5 Rounds -250 or -255 pinny in the Jermell Charlo Vs. Brian Castano 2 fight





I will post more with the other title fight Jaron Ennis vs Custio Clayton