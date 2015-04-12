EOG radio guest Rick Isaacs' AAU team is 4-0 this weekend

John Kelly said: Thanks for the report, Inkwell77.



Not enough hours in the day for me to follow AAU hoops. Click to expand...

Re: Friday EOG guest Rick Isaacs AAU team is 4-0 this weekendJK, you should take Rick Issacs up on that Fab 48 offer. I'll probably be there if work permits.I've only been following aau for 4 few years, but it is definitely interesting.I remember like 4 years ago watching Dekker playing for the Wisconsin Playgroud Warriors and lighting it up, and Nigel Williams-Goss was next to me saying how legit Dekker was.Some of my predictions have not exactly played out as expected. The transition to college is very hard and I believe fit and coaching has a lot to do with success. I was amazed this year Casey Benson had a more productive season at Oregon than Dorian Pickens did at Stanford. Benson is talented, but nothing like Pickens.I think it boiled down to bad coaching vs good coaching.I gotta believe Altman would have had Pickens contributing while Johnny Dawkins is not getting it done.