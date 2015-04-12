EOG radio guest Rick Isaacs' AAU team is 4-0 this weekend

Good luck to Rick's team in the showcase event.
 
Team Isaacs bringing the HEAT!!!!
 
5-0 for the H-Squad

Although on the west coast this year the best club teams look to be Team Bibby, Team Bayless, Belmont Shore, and the Las Vegas Prospects. Bibby beat Lakeshow Elite by 2 and Lakeshow beat Oakland Soldiers a few days ago. Compton Magic, and Cal Supreme may be in the mix.
 
Thanks for the report, Inkwell77.

Not enough hours in the day for me to follow AAU hoops.
 
JK, you should take Rick Issacs up on that Fab 48 offer. I'll probably be there if work permits.

I've only been following aau for 4 few years, but it is definitely interesting.

I remember like 4 years ago watching Dekker playing for the Wisconsin Playgroud Warriors and lighting it up, and Nigel Williams-Goss was next to me saying how legit Dekker was.

Some of my predictions have not exactly played out as expected. The transition to college is very hard and I believe fit and coaching has a lot to do with success. I was amazed this year Casey Benson had a more productive season at Oregon than Dorian Pickens did at Stanford. Benson is talented, but nothing like Pickens.

I think it boiled down to bad coaching vs good coaching.
I gotta believe Altman would have had Pickens contributing while Johnny Dawkins is not getting it done.
 
Re: EOG radio guest Rick Isaacs' AAU team is 4-0 this weekend

Let's meet Ink at the Fab 48 event.

I love watching hoops at any level and it's fun to project the future.

Easy to get fooled unless you've seen a kid multiple times in various settings.

The interview would be a huge part of my evaluation process if I were a coach/recruiter.
 
Re: EOG radio guest Rick Isaacs' AAU team is 4-0 this weekend

My son just started his AAU career (4th grade). What he likes is the level of competition and coaching that you don't get with elementary school or township ball. All the players want to be there and are not there just because the parents need extra baby sitting time.
 
Re: EOG radio guest Rick Isaacs' AAU team is 4-0 this weekend

Level of coaching? Maybe at 4th grade level perhaps. But it turns into one on one free for all at the higher levels. And at the highest levels it's nothing short of legalized prostitution with the AAU coach playing pimp and coach cal and coach k as the johns.
 
