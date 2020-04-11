EOG (Reading) Book Recommendation Thread

Just finished "On Managing Yourself."

Don't buy it.

I'll highlight the three or four excellent notes the book offered.

Give me until Monday to write the review.


1586629583413.png
 
Currently reading the book about Ron Sacco's betting operation.

The title is Dangerous Odds: My Secret Life Inside an Illegal Billion Dollar Sports Betting Operation.

I've read the first 50 pages of the 390-page book.

Marisa Lankester is the author and main character.

She's not a likable character.
 
