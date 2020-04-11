EOG (Reading) Book Recommendation Thread

FairWarning
Bells Beer Connoisseur
Need something to pass the time. I mainly read sports, history.
Book I recommended yesterday - The Wax Pack - https://www.amazon.com/Wax-Pack-Search-Baseballs-Afterlife/dp/1496218744
An interesting book that is fitting for the times - September 1918: War, Plague, and the World Series - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1621576205/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
