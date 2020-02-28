EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, February 28

Post your BEST BET of the day for Friday, February 28.

This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.

Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection:

1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss

Contributors with profits of five units or more are highlighted in boldface type.


EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 6-4 +2.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-11 +6.01 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 77-65-3 +9.57 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 284-277-6 -39.30 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 57-57-3 -0.30 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 165-168-14 -17.29 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 12-21 -11.12 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bigjoey 25-12 +11.71 UNITS
Bigrunner 19-30 -10.34 UNITS (Democrat +166 to win the 2020 presidential election)
billysink 25-36-2 -7.57 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 76-84-2 -11.98 UNITS
blueline 589-572-12 -25.98 UNITS (NCAAB: Furman at odds of 100/1 to win the NIT; Joe Biden +665 to win 2020 presidential election)
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 175-209-10 -31.12 UNITS
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 292-321-8 +4.15 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 137-122-8 +5.96 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-1 +0.40 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 6-9 -3.15 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 55-53-1 -3.77 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 102-67 +5.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 264-264-5 -20.16 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 60-621-2 -181.21 UNITS (PGA: Andy Sullivan at 30/1 to win the Oman Open and Lee Westwood at 80/1 to win The Masters; Tulsi Gabbard at 50/1 to win the Democratic presidential nomination; Dems to have a brokered convention +250; Republicans to win the House and Senate in 2020 +225; Joe Biden wins more than 8.5 primaries on Super Tuesday at odds of 1500/1)
dfish 132-129-5 +5.97 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 33-33 -3.41 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 7-16 -7.78 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-6 +3.80 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 345-371-12 -21.85 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 52-72-1 -24.12 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 20-36-1 -20.67 UNITS
Fezzik 31-16-2 +13.12 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 14-16 -0.85 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-9 +7.37 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-1 -0.42 UNITS (UFC matchup now set for April 18, 2020: Tony Ferguson +195 over Khabib Nurmagomedov)
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 33-28-1 +2.24 UNITS
Heim 515-429-19 +68.31 UNITS
Heisenberg 70-79-9 -15.90 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 15-18-1 -7.05 UNITS
humboldt cone 26-22-2 +5.80 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 19-23 -9.23 UNITS
jasson621 237-239-4 +14.90 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 16-17 -3.02 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 15-17 -7.20 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 849-915-24 -154.94 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 868-794-40 -21.27 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-3 -3.20 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-12 +7.98 UNITS
kane 437-427-18 +13.59 UNITS (NHL: Dallas Stars at 14/1 to win the Stanley Cup; NCAAB: Butler at 25/1 to win it all)
KevinStott11 183-143-15 -1.29 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 3-6 -3.45 UNITS
lastyle7 25-15 +7.64 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
Mad Tiger 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 -0.15 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 44-55-3 -12.60 UNITS
Mr. Carney 3-9 -5.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-19 -2.20 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-292-5 -4.91 UNITS
MrTop 377-373-10 -25.13 UNITS (Michael Bloomberg +775 to win Democratic presidential nomination)
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
 
nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS
Neveragain 240-219-15 +17.22 UNITS
njdave 90-93-4 -10.19 UNITS
No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS
NowshesmyRuca 213-217-8 -23.99 UNITS
nut6 11-17 -7.73 UNITS
nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS
oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
ouch 4-2 +1.40 UNITS (Amy Klobuchar at 80/1 to win the Democratic nomination)
Paleface 65-61 +7.93 UNITS
papa5 72-62-3 +5.26 UNITS
pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS
parlaynow 91-127-4 -21.48 UNITS
Patkeats 0-2 -2.25 UNITS
Patrick McIrish 81-63-2 +10.57 UNITS
pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS
peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS
Pickman Jones 93-143-9 -33.13 UNITS
picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Pick Savvy 77-77-4 +0.91 UNITS
Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS
pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS
pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS
PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS
Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS
pocketheadies 103-113-3 -10.27 UNITS
premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS
pro analyser 68-75-1 -13.35 UNITS (NBA: Houston Rockets at 7/1 to win the championship)
PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS
puckhandler 237-359-2 -14.27 UNITS (NBA: Raptors at 35/1 to win NBA title; NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at odds of 60/1 to win the Stanley Cup; Winnipeg Jets at odds of 22/1 and 45/1 to win Stanley Cup)
pudgeman11 126-114-9 +7.52 UNITS
Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS
Railbird 150-99-3 +63.10 UNITS (Joe Biden +855 (CRIS) to win Democratic presidential nomination; Tulsi Gabbard at 40/1 to win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination; Donald J. Trump +144 to win the 2020 presidential election; A two-unit play on Trump +425 to win both the popular vote and the electoral vote)
RAININTHREES 228-216-17 +28.72 UNITS
Ray Luca 7-27 -6.59 UNITS
rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS
RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS
READY FREDDY 55-43-1 +25.11 UNITS
rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS
roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS
Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS
royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS
schlep66 113-103-4 -7.31 UNITS
Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS
Scooper 57-42-1 +9.95 UNITS
Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
Screw Andrews 150-178-6 -30.61 UNITS
scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS
Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS
Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS
sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS
shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS
sharky99 82-78-10 -6.12 UNITS
Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS
sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS
Slaythebook28 1-2 -1.20 UNITS
Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS
Slippery Pete 13-14-1 -0.78 UNITS
Slyone66 419-388-22 +7.01 UNITS
smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS
smartz 60-81-1 -12.95 UNITS
Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
southerncoach 1-3 -2.30 UNITS
splooge 0-2 -2.39 UNITS
Sportsrmylife 216-189-14 +8.21 UNITS
Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS
SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
SSI 2-5 -3.60 UNITS
stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS
sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS
svbettor 28-17-1 +10.21 UNITS
sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
tbird 18-20 -3.61 UNITS
Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS
Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS
Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS
TEXED 77-68-3 -0.87 UNITS
ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS
Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS
thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS
thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS
TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS
TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS
The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS
The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS
Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS
tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS
Toby Tyler 183-155-7 +27.40 UNITS
TonyMar 12-18 +0.14 UNITS
TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS
trytrytry 226-425-8 +21.41 UNITS (Michael Bloomberg at odds of 5/1 to be the next elected President and Joe Biden +750 to win the Virginia Democratic Primary)
ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS
turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS
tvrw34243 149-133-13 +5.53 UNITS
UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS
Valuist 166-138-10 +13.16 UNITS
Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS
Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS
VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
Vegas Vic 47-53-4 -5.32 UNITS
Viejo Dinosaur 39-29-2 +10.34 UNITS
Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS
vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
waco 103-76-3 +22.13 UNITS
Wade 2-7-1 -5.70 UNITS
wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS
Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
wheat king 12-10-3 +1.42 UNITS
WildBill 3-3 -0.15 UNITS
Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS
Winkyduck 622-848-42 -3.17 UNITS (Sat. Feb. 29: Liverpool to win to Nil +145; Brighton +185 and Bournemouth +125 to be Relegated; Chase Young to be the #1 Overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft +200; Sheffield United to win the FA Cup +5500; Man City to win the Champions League +410; Vegas Knights to win the West +550; (t)RUMP to NOT be the 2020 RepubliCON POTUS Nominee +500; Dodgers to win the NL +200; Astros players to be HBP in 2020 OVER 80.5 +120)
wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS
wiskers 301-426-13 -0.56 UNITS
Woodrow Wilson 54-37-1 +15.77 UNITS
X-Files 3-0 +3.00 UNITS
yisman 546-362-21 +21.53 UNITS
ZzyzxRoad 454-419-17 -1.66 UNITS
 
>Posting on Friday for Friday spot for early Saturday match...
Saturday, February 29, 2020—200069 Liverpool -1 -140 (Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook)

12:30 pm EST/9:30 am PST (NBCSN, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO)—This Matchweek 28 affair between Liverpool (26-1-0) and Watford (5-9-13) is being played at Vicarage Road (Desso GrassMaster) in Watford, Hertfordshire, England on Saturday with the Reds streaking toward the history books with a 44-match Unbeaten run and an 18-game overall Win Streak. It seems like a global Recession is now inevitable. Beware of Bat Blood and Bad Beats.

Liverpool is 19-2-4 lifetime against Watford in all competitions with the Reds 7-2-2 (24 GF-16 GA) at Vicarage Road and LFC won 2-0 in Matchweek 17 at Anfield. Liverpool has W4 straight vs Watford in English Premier League play, outscoring the Hornets 15-0 in four Clean Sheets (LIV 2-0 WAT, LIV 5-0 WAT, WAT 0-3 LIV, LIV 5-0 WAT). LFC is unbeaten in its L8 vs Watford 7-1-0 (27 GF-4 GA) with the Hornets last EPL victory vs Liverpool back in 2015/16. This one is all Science. History, Momentum, Expectations, Luck and Pride. Sadio Mané is hungry.

Liverpool 2 Watford 0


From The 2nd Book of Tao

The duck's legs are short; you can't lengthen them without making her suffer.
The crane's legs are long; you can't shorten them without causing him pain.
What is long needs no cutting off; what is short needs no stretching.
When you realize this, you can let the world go its own way.
Do you think that you know what's best?
Do you think the world should conform to your way of thinking?
All these benevolent people—how much worrying they do!
Since ancient times, what a lot of fuss and upheaval
The benefactors of humanity have caused!
 
>Posting on Friday for Saturday spot for early Saturday game...
Saturday, February 29, 2020—761 UMKC -20 -107 (Pinnacle)

8 pm EST/5 pm PST—The chances to fade King Rat Chicago State (4-24 SU, 9-16 ATS) are waning, with this Saturday date at UMKC (14-14 SU, 14-11 ATS) seeing the Kangaroos opening up as 20½-point Home chalks at the Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, MO in a WAC game important to neither but Senior Night for the emotion. The Total is currently at 130½.

When these two met at the Jones Convocation Center in Chicago on Feb 1 (Attendance 325), UMKC won 69-51 in a game it covered ATS as closing 15½-point Road Chalks in a game the Roos led by 17 at Halftime (UMKC 41 CSU 24). Chicago State was just 13.3% (2-for-15) from Threeville in in the Windy City while UMKC went 8-for-15 (58.6%) from behind the long stripe. Rock chalk road chalk?

Where did Patient 0 contract the COVID-19 virus from? Where did the woman at UC-Davis contract the COVID-19 virus from? Why are Pets in Hong Kong testing positive for COVID-19 when they said animals can’t get it or spread it? Why don’t more people just simply say “I don’t know” these Strange Days?
Like sands in the hourglass, these are the days of our lives. We’re fucked. We will simply leave all you Sicks out at sea in a floating Petri dish to make this worse. There is no off switch on dumb. No wonder Jesus H. Christ hasn’t returned, he’s no doubt quite embarrassed.

The series Trends show that UMKC is 13-3 SU the L16 meetings with Chicago State and 26-8 SU all-time, with only two lined games (UMKC 2-1) in the books. The Roos do seem to win by a little more as Time progresses, topping CSU by 8, 15 and 19 the L3 times that they dribbled balls together. The Cougars (L18 SU) actually beat UMKC in 2018, so every dog has his day, maybe his year in Chicago State’s case. Dr. Pom.com has UMKC at #237 with CSU last at #353. Wash them hands 'til the Skin smells fraysh Bobby Sue.

UMKC has a mob of Kangaroos who cans score in Brandon McKissic (10.7 ppg), Jordan Giles (10.5 pgg), Javan White (10.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg), Rob Whitfield (10.0 ppg), Jashire Hardnett (9.8 ppg) and Marvin Nesbitt Jr (7.3 ppg, 3.72 rpg) and should run out to an early 20-point lead at Halftime at Home, making the First Half market probably a little more appetizing for this one when that market opens up.

With back-to-back WAC Wins over Cal-Baptist and Cal-Bakersfield, UMKC can hang and will be a tough draw for whomever in the WAC Tournament. The world has officially gone nuts and Las Vegas has finally become uninhabitable.

UMKC 78 Chicago State 53
 
We are on the same page but I took "Liverpool to win to Nil" getting +145. I think we both agree they will win and have a clean sheet so I took +145 for that to happen

Saturday Feb. 29

7A

Bournemouth +0.5 +116

The WA line is +0.75 -110 or so but I'll take less hoping the Cherries don't lose - and they might not since for some reason they always seem to match up very well against Chelsea, winning 1-0 there earlier this season


Winkyduck 622-848-42 -3.17 UNITS (Sat. Feb. 29: Bournemouth +0.5 +116 AND Liverpool to win to Nil +145; Brighton +185 and Bournemouth +125 to be Relegated; Chase Young to be the #1 Overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft +200; Sheffield United to win the FA Cup +5500; Man City to win the Champions League +410; Vegas Knights to win the West +550; (t)RUMP to NOT be the 2020 RepubliCON POTUS Nominee +500; Dodgers to win the NL +200; Astros players to be HBP in 2020 OVER 80.5 +120)
 
My guess is Kevin will have no trouble finding a seat close to the court. If he gets close enough to the State bench they might let him play. Couldn't be any worse than what is normally on the court
 
Looks like the 2016-17 season when Chicago State dressed only eight players for the WAC Tournament opener against New Mexico State.

A student manager who never played high school basketball appeared in the game for one minute.

Chicago State covered the number when losing by 14 points while catching 18.5.

Gotta love the wacky WAC.
 
It's like a JUCO team but the have gotten better and have Freshmen contributing. I think they would beat Kennesaw State, but are so small.

I'd use 1H line as Pick but they are seldom out. I will bet this one for $33 and $33. Couldn't even find a parking Spot at Westgate for second of third time. Just bailed. Would have won on Harvard. Westgate becoming out of reach at points in time with LV growth. It's horrible.

Wacky that Chicago State plays in a conference with word "Western" in it.
 
