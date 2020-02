EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, February 28

>Posting on Friday for Saturday spot for early Saturday game...

Saturday, February 29, 2020—761 UMKC -20 -107 ( Pinnacle )

UMKC 78 Chicago State 53



The chances to fade King Rat Chicago State (4-24 SU, 9-16 ATS) are waning, with this Saturday date at UMKC (14-14 SU, 14-11 ATS) seeing the Kangaroos opening up as 20½-point Home chalks at the Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, MO in a WAC game important to neither but Senior Night for the emotion. The Total is currently at 130½.When these two met at the Jones Convocation Center in Chicago on Feb 1 (), UMKC won 69-51 in a game it covered ATS as closing 15½-point Road Chalks in a game the Roos led by 17 at Halftime (UMKC 41 CSU 24). Chicago State was just(2-for-15) from Threeville in in the Windy City while UMKC went 8-for-15 () from behind the long stripe. Rock chalk road chalk?The series Trends show that UMKC ismeetings with Chicago State andall-time, with only two lined games (UMKC 2-1) in the books. The Roos do seem to win by a little more as Time progresses, topping CSU by 8, 15 and 19 the L3 times that they dribbled balls together. The Cougars (L18 SU) actually beat UMKC in 2018, so every dog has his day, maybein Chicago State's case. Dr. Pom.com has UMKC at #237 with CSU last at #353.UMKC has a mob of Kangaroos who cans score in Brandon McKissic (10.7 ppg), Jordan Giles (10.5 pgg), Javan White (10.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg), Rob Whitfield (10.0 ppg), Jashire Hardnett (9.8 ppg) and Marvin Nesbitt Jr (7.3 ppg, 3.72 rpg) and should run out to an early 20-point lead at Halftime at Home,With back-to-back WAC Wins over Cal-Baptist and Cal-Bakersfield, UMKC can hang and will be a tough draw for whomever in the WAC Tournament.