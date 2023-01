EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, January 20

Saturday in the PL



BO: B'mouth/Forest 0-0 Draw +750

Pinny: Grand Salami Un15.5 -106



Sunday in the PL:

BO: Leeds/Brentford Ov2.75 -116

PInny: Man City to "Win to Nil" -116





Winkyduck 1127-1621-90 +23.01 UNITS (Saturday Jan 21: B'mouth/Forest 0-0 Draw +750, Pinny: Grand Salami Un15.5 -106; Sunday Jan 22: Leeds/Brentford Ov2.75 -116, Man City to "Win to Nil" -116; Broncos next HC Dan Quinn +450; Tom Brady next team (if not Tampa - meaning if it is - NO Action): Raiders +300; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200; To Miss NBA Playoffs: Da Bulls +110, Lakers +180, Mavs +400; Newcastle to win English League Cup +650; Norwich to be promoted +135; All PL plays: To Stay UP: Nottingham Forest +100, Bournemouth +125; H2H Matchups (To finish higher OR have more goals): Leeds +105 (Brentford), Mitrovic (Fulham) -115 (Toney/Brentford...Goals); Vegas Golden Knights to MISS the Playoffs +240; Who is the Mar a Lago Mole (Source Revealed by 12/31/23 - No Action if not): Jared Kushner +400, Beto O'Rourke to be Dem 2024 POTUS Nominee 66-1, Ron DeathSantis to be 2024 GOP POTUS nominee +350 and 2024 POTUS +550, Kari Lake to be 2024 GOP VP Nominee: 40-1)