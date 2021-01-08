EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, January 8

BetOnline



First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200



He has to do this by Jan '22. We all know how much he loves: Big Daddy Vlady so once he is gone he will do like all Marionettes do - sit on their Master's lap and do what he is told to do. Can't see him going anywhere else. It won't shock me if he is there on Jan 20.





Winkyduck 727-978-52 +0.07 UNITS (Sunday Jan 10: FA Cup: Chelsea -4 goals +440 AND 2-teamer paying +1.25 of TT Under 0.5: Birmingham -196/Morecambe -204; 3-team ML Parlay: Pays +1.54: Bills -287/Saints -424/Stillers -191; Alex Faust to be the new Jeopardy host +1800 AND Anderson Cooper +500; Mike Pence To Become President Before 20 Jan 2021: 10/1; Trump To Attend 2021 Presidential Inauguration: No -300; Saints to win the NFC +593; Will there be a Red Card 9:30 or earlier into a PL game all season: Yes -115; Sam Allardyce to be the next PL manager to leave +3300 (33/1); Southampton to win the FA Cup +3300 (33/1); West Brom to be Relegated +100 AND Fulham to be Relegated +110; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200)