EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, July 31

Arsenal to Win the FA Cup +138



FYI - my Saturday play will almost certainly be OVER 3 at around +155 for this game (WA total is Over 2.5 -112 but I am very confident we see at least 3 goals here and maybe more).

To me this is a 50/50 game. So taking almost 7/5 is worth it. 100% of the motivation is on the Gunners' side. Chelsea finished 4th and will play in next season Champions League. The Gunners did not finish high enough to play in the CL. Or the Europa League so they are not going to be playing European Futbol next season. Unless they win this game. And if the win this and make the EL they will also screw over their hated rivals Tottenham in the process (Too long to explain here - just take my word on it). I will take a very generous price on a side that is every bit the equal of the other one and has a ton more motivation.

How about a 2-2 Draw and Arsenal win the game after 90 minutes





