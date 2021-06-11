EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, June 11

Post your BEST BET of the day for Friday, June 11.

This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.

Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection:

1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss

Contributors with profits of five or more units are highlighted in boldface type.


EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 6-4 +2.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-11 +6.01 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 113-92-4 +17.55 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 303-295-6 -42.10 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 182-183-14 -17.54 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Bigrunner 20-31 -9.68 UNITS
billysink 25-38-3 -9.67 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 96-105-3 -14.91 UNITS
blueline 691-694-12 -45.73
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
bobodad 134-122-1 +12.53 UNITS (To complete a two-leg parlay +142: Tampa Bay to win series over the New York Islanders; To complete a two-leg parlay +104: Brooklyn Nets to win the Eastern Conference; MLB: NYY to win AL East +154 as the final leg of a three-teamer; NFL: Chiefs and Bills to win their respective divisions to complete a three-leg parlay +229)
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 203-250-12 -48.27 UNITS (MLB: Cardinals to win NL Central +150 and -105; Braves RSW total OVER 91.5 -110; Braves to win NL East +150 and +200; Braves to win NLCS +700; Kevin Gausman at 40/1 to win the NL Cy Young Award)
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 320-355-10 -1.05 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 141-127-8 +3.92 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-3 -1.70 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 12-10 +1.80 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bucky 5-5 -0.48 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 68-69-2 -8.37 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 103-67 +6.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Archie 1-5 -4.10 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 412-362-5 +8.67 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
ComptrBob 25-3 +5.00 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 61-687-2 +1,246.29 UNITS (NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at 70/1 to win the AFC; PGA: Patrick Reed at 35/1 to win U.S. Open; Brandt Snedeker at 45/1 and Johnson Wagner at 300/1 to win the Palmetto Championship)
dfish 133-139-5 -2.73 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 59-54-1 -0.81 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 10-19 -7.98 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
DonaldJTrump 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-6 +3.80 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 429-458-15 -24.00 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 54-77-1 -26.99 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 30-54-1 -31.71 UNITS
Fezzik 33-16-2 +19.12 UNITS (MLB: LA Dodgers +325 to win World Series)
fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 39-40-1 +1.12 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-9 +7.37 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-2 -1.42 UNITS
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 88-95-7 -4.21 UNITS
Heim 623-530-20 +74.41 UNITS
Heisenberg 87-91-9 -10.18 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 105-84-5 +3.80 UNITS
humboldt cone 26-22-2 +5.80 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 23-28 -12.55 UNITS
jasson621 311-307-6 +18.20 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 35-37 -5.61 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 23-25-1 -8.79 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 1,039-1,116-38 -186.23 UNITS
jincka 7-8 +0.71 UNITS (NBA: Sixers adjusted series price -145)
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 950-878-42 -31.93 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-4 -4.30 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-13 +6.90 UNITS
kane 489-470-20 +19.99 UNITS
KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS,
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 6-12 -5.86 UNITS
lastyle7 26-16 +7.54 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
louisvillekid 91-94-2 -10.08 UNITS
MadTiger 17-20 -11.85 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 +562.10 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 71-94-5 -25.68 UNITS
Mr. Carney 3-10 -6.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-19 -2.20 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-298-5 -11.01 UNITS
MrTop 440-440-14 -28.54 UNITS
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
Murphy's Best 35-38 -5.66 UNITS
 
nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS
Neveragain 328-296-18 +25.55 UNITS
njdave 132-117-5 +4.88 UNITS
No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS
NowshesmyRuca 341-324-9 +7.34 UNITS
nut6 11-17 -7.73 UNITS
nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS
oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
ouch 5-5 -0.67 UNITS
Paleface 65-64 +4.85 UNITS
papa5 81-71-4 +4.50 UNITS
pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS
parlaynow 97-135-4 -21.58 UNITS
Patkeats 0-3 -3.25 UNITS
Patrick McIrish 93-79-3 +5.82 UNITS
pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS
peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS
pete mcmeat 10-21-1 -10.55 UNITS (Politics: Trump at 25/1 wins presidency in 2024)
Pickman Jones 137-196-9 -34.19 UNITS (MLB: Yankees -124 to win more regular-season games than the Padres; MLB: Red Sox OVER 80.5 wins EVEN; England National League: Wrexham to be promoted at 22/1; Next Celtic manager to be Roy Keane -150)
picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Pick Savvy 79-89-4 -8.65 UNITS
Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS
pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS
pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS
PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS
Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS
pocketheadies 112-121-4 -10.96 UNITS
premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS
pro analyser 155-170-4 -25.25 UNITS (NCAAF: Georgia at 9/1 to win the College Football Playoff)
PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS
puckhandler 317-491-3 -24.03 UNITS
pudgeman11 126-114-9 +7.52 UNITS
Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS
Railbird 196-151-3 +66.89 UNITS
RAININTHREES 228-216-17 +28.72 UNITS
Ray Luca 11-33 -9.13 UNITS
rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS
RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS
READY FREDDY 56-44-1 +24.99 UNITS
rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS
roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS
Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS
royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS
schlep66 123-114-6 -9.04 UNITS
Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS
Scooper 59-45-1 +8.75 UNITS
Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
Screw Andrews 151-180-6 -30.01 UNITS
scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS
Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS
Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS
sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS
shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS
sharky99 133-114-12 +5.15 UNITS
Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS
sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS
Slaythebook28 1-2 -1.20 UNITS
Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS
Slippery Pete 13-15-1 -2.08 UNITS
Slyone66 419-388-22 +7.01 UNITS
smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS
smartz 198-204-4 +11.95 UNITS (MMA selections -- 6/12: Drew Dober -110, Fares Ziam -110 and Hakeem Dawodu +250, Demian Maia +225 and Matt Frevola -200; 6/19: Khaos Williams -170, Seung Woo Choi -110 and Chan Sung Jung -125; 6/26: Jai Herbert +221 and Alexander Volkov +115; 7/10: Conor McGregor -125; 8/21: Paulo Costa +132; UFC future bout: Colby Covington +250)
Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
southerncoach 1-3 -2.30 UNITS
splooge 0-2 -2.39 UNITS
Sportsrmylife 257-249-20 -17.25 UNITS
Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS
SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
SSI 2-5 -3.60 UNITS
stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS
sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS
svbettor 29-17-1 +11.21 UNITS
sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
tbird 18-20 -3.61 UNITS
Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS
Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS
Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS
TEXED 90-87-3 -7.34 UNITS
ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS
Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS
thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS
thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
thenatti 22-26 -7.20 UNITS
Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS
TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS
TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS
The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS
The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS
Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS
tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS
Toby Tyler 187-162-7 +24.20 UNITS
TonyMar 131-140-5 +29.88 UNITS
TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS
trytrytry 269-506-8 -12.47 UNITS
ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS
turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS
tvrw34243 211-187-20 +9.37 UNITS
UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS
Valuist 173-147-11 +10.27 UNITS
Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS
Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS
VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
Vegas Vic 47-53-4 -5.32 UNITS
Viejo Dinosaur 47-42-2 +3.96 UNITS
Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS
vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
waco 103-77-3 +20.77 UNITS
Wade 38-44-1 +4.21 UNITS
wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS
Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
wheat king 15-11-3 +3.44 UNITS
WildBill 27-21-1 +4.82 UNITS
Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS
Winkyduck 790-1103-62 -28.57 UNITS (French Open: Rafael Nadal NOT to Win -111; Anderson Cooper to be the new permanent Jeopardy host +500; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200 AND Der Fuhrer to be Indicted in 2021: YES -130; Rockies Win % UNDER 40 -126; Tim Tebow Ov0.5 Rec TDs +400; NFL CoY: Kyle Shanahan +1800; Texans Un4 RSW +100 AND Make the Playoffs: NO -650; Ball State Ov8 RSW -105)
wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS
wiskers 368-538-15 -0.31 UNITS
Woodrow Wilson 69-53-1 +14.72 UNITS
X-Files 7-1 +6.00 UNITS
yisman 546-362-21 +21.53 UNITS
ZzyzxRoad 611-568-25 -8.15 UNITS
 
Let's hear it for EOG contributor SHARKY99.

He grabbed the Vegas Golden Knights at odds of 7/1 in an adjusted series price after Colorado had jumped out to a 2-0 series lead.

After SHARKY99's wager, VGK won four straight games to advance to the next round of the NHL postseason.

sharky99 133-114-12 +5.15 UNITS
 
O

ouch

EOG Veteran
John Kelly said:
Let's hear it for EOG contributor SHARKY99.

He grabbed the Vegas Golden Knights at odds of 7/1 in an adjusted series price after Colorado had jumped out to a 2-0 series lead.

After SHARKY99's wager, VGK won four straight games to advance to the next round of the NHL postseason.

sharky99 133-114-12 +5.15 UNITS
Let's all say it together:

Nobody leans on Sharky's Machine!

Seriously though, as someone who tailed betting on individual games after his play, I am very grateful.

Great work!
 
X-Files

X-Files

2
Euro 2020 (2021), Hungary elimination at group stage, YES -556 @ playnow.com

Pinnacle has -700/+413.

Hungary is in the so-called "Group of Death" with France, Germany & Portugal, 3 of the top 6 teams favored to win the tourny. Hungary is bottom 3 of 24 teams.
 
hcskip

hcskip

EOG Addicted
Feeling lazy today, in the car headed for a wedding, and the MLB plays don't have enough chalk, so I'm gonna tail ComptrBob:

AL Riyadi Beirut ML -6898 vs Byblos (Pinnacle) Lebanon Basketball League
 
bobodad

bobodad

EOG Senior Member
2 team parlay -122 Sports Interaction

Euro 2020 (Group F- Hungary To Qualify From Group)
No -556

Montreal Canadiens vs Vegas Golden Knights (Series Handicap)
Vegas Golden Knights -1.5 -185
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
John Kelly said:
Let's hear it for EOG contributor SHARKY99.

He grabbed the Vegas Golden Knights at odds of 7/1 in an adjusted series price after Colorado had jumped out to a 2-0 series lead.

After SHARKY99's wager, VGK won four straight games to advance to the next round of the NHL postseason.

sharky99 133-114-12 +5.15 UNITS
Thanks to JK and other posters for the positive words, for some reason the bubble last year and season this year have worked out real well, hopefully the good fortune can continue to the Cup Final and perhaps into the CFL in less than 2 months. Thanks for everyone's input and collaborative effort.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
This is going to piss me off if I lose 2.64 units after being screwed out of 300 units. Stop fucking around, Raffy. Put this asshole down.
 
bobodad

bobodad

EOG Senior Member
3 team parlay (Euro 2020) +121 Bet365

England to win Group D -250
Spain to win Group E -300
Hungary NOT to qualify -550
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
BetMGM

Najee Harris: Over: 949.5 Rush Yards AND 8.5 Rush/Rec TD.....Both -110

The 8.5 TDs will easily cash. The Yards should, too.

Winkyduck 790-1103-62 -28.57 UNITS (French Open: Rafael Nadal NOT to Win -111; Anderson Cooper to be the new permanent Jeopardy host +500; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200 AND Der Fuhrer to be Indicted in 2021: YES -130; Rockies Win % UNDER 40 -126; Tim Tebow Ov0.5 Rec TDs +400; NFL CoY: Kyle Shanahan +1800; Texans Un4 RSW +100 AND Make the Playoffs: NO -650; Najee Harris: Over: 949.5 Rush Yards AND 8.5 Rush/Rec TD.....Both -110; Ball State Ov8 RSW -105)
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
winkyduck said:
BetMGM

Najee Harris: Over: 949.5 Rush Yards AND 8.5 Rush/Rec TD.....Both -110

The 8.5 TDs will easily cash. The Yards should, too.

Winkyduck 790-1103-62 -28.57 UNITS (French Open: Rafael Nadal NOT to Win -111; Anderson Cooper to be the new permanent Jeopardy host +500; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200 AND Der Fuhrer to be Indicted in 2021: YES -130; Rockies Win % UNDER 40 -126; Tim Tebow Ov0.5 Rec TDs +400; NFL CoY: Kyle Shanahan +1800; Texans Un4 RSW +100 AND Make the Playoffs: NO -650; Najee Harris: Over: 949.5 Rush Yards AND 8.5 Rush/Rec TD.....Both -110; Ball State Ov8 RSW -105)
Updated: TYVM Joker for helping me cash this ticket Friday: French Open: Rafael Nadal NOT to Win -111
Winkyduck 791-1103-62 -27.57 UNITS (Anderson Cooper to be the new permanent Jeopardy host +500; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200 AND Der Fuhrer to be Indicted in 2021: YES -130; Rockies Win % UNDER 40 -126; Tim Tebow Ov0.5 Rec TDs +400; NFL CoY: Kyle Shanahan +1800; Texans Un4 RSW +100 AND Make the Playoffs: NO -650; Najee Harris: Over: 949.5 Rush Yards AND 8.5 Rush/Rec TD.....Both -110; Ball State Ov8 RSW -105)
 
