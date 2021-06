I have 4 BB that get graded today and maybe 2 more



Les Habs 1P +134

To MISS the Cut: Bryson +279, Phil +121, Speith 242 (I was very vocal about I didn't think Phil would make the Cut and looks like that might happen. Bryson is gonna be a 50/50 call as will Speith)

IF Bryson miss the Cut this one can be graded, too: Brooks over Bryson (Entire Tourney) +105

And maybe this one, too: Top Ten Tony Finau T10 +162