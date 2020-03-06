EOG's Best Bet thread for Friday, March 6

Pinny



Ducks +145



B2B for the Leaves who lost Thursday in a SO at Staples Center. That game took a lot out of them and while the short drive down the 5-Freeway won't, the loss to the Kings did. It was an end-to-end game that was as physically demanding as it as mentally. Gotta think Andersen will sit for the Leafs making the Ducks at this price even juicier since Gibson will almost certainly play for the Ducks. This is 3-in-4 for the Ducks with a game Tuesday in Chicago, Wednesday in Denver and now Friday at home so we could get some fatigue but they did have Thursday off while this is also 3-in-4 for the Leaves in CA including B2B. Just like Thursday - the price mandates a play fading the Leaves.



Came thiiiiiiiiiis close to making this play: Lakers -1 +102 (Pinny) since they WILL beat the overrated and not-a-prayer at winning the NBA Finals Bucks team but will just go with The Mighty Ducks of Anaheim......Rock the Pond!