EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, December 16

Pinny



586 Rockets -11 +118

***Palace PICK -117 *** (Past BB and line is now -112............don't know why but this game starts at 11:45A on NBCSN and AT WORST Palace draws meaning a PUSH. This line makes no sense at all!)



This one might get ugly. Spurs off 4 straight OT games and Rockets off a rare loss. Rockets will not forget what happened the last times these 2 met. Spurs won 135-133 in OT. But we all saw Harden slam the ball on a break yet not get credit for it because AFTER the ball went COMPLETELY thru the hop it bounced back up and the pathetic NBA refs did not count it. Rockets are gonna be pissed here and if they get the chances to run it up they will remembering what happened last time.



The WA line is -9.5. I'll lay more and get almost 30-cents more for it. Rockets win by closer to 20 than 10