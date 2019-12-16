EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, December 16

Post your BEST BET of the day for Monday, December 16.

This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.

Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection:

1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss

Contributors with profits of five units or more are highlighted in boldface type.


EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 5-4 +1.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 178-153-11 +10.86 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 76-65-2 +8.57 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 283-276-6 -39.20 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 53-54-3 -1.02 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 160-164-13 -17.25 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 12-20 -10.02 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bigjoey 20-9 +9.91 UNITS
Bigrunner 19-30 -10.34 UNITS
billysink 25-36-2 -7.57 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 70-80-2 -13.68 UNITS
blueline 565-547-11 -28.26 UNITS (NCAAF: 261 Texas +7 -108; NFL: Houston Texans at 25/1 to win Super Bowl; Chicago Bears OVER 9 wins -105 and Arizona Cardinals UNDER 5 wins +110; NFL prop: Chris Carson to record the most rushing touchdowns at 30/1; Joe Biden +665 to win 2020 presidential election)
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-133-6 -19.98 UNITS
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 170-200-10 -26.97 UNITS
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 284-314-8 +3.65 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 137-122-8 +5.96 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-1 +0.40 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 6-9 -3.15 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 52-51-1 -4.57 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 1-1 -0.20 UNITS
cheapseats 102-67 +5.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 255-260-5 -25.14 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 9-10 -1.85 UNITS
Dell Dude 58-588-2 -180.74 UNITS (Tulsi Gabbard at 50/1 to win the Democratic presidential nomination; RGB at 10/1 and Bill Clinton at 25/1 to expire before 2020)
dfish 132-127-5 +8.10 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 32-31 -2.11 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 5-14 -7.58 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-6 +3.80 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 323-357-11 -29.00 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 52-70-1 -21.92 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 20-36-1 -20.67 UNITS
Fezzik 31-16-2 +13.12 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 14-16 -0.85 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-9 +7.37 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-1 -0.42 UNITS (UFC matchup now set for April 18, 2020: Tony Ferguson +195 over Khabib Nurmagomedov)
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 33-28-1 +2.24 UNITS
Heim 509-418-19 +74.45
Heisenberg 70-76-9 -14.65 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 11-16-1 -9.27 UNITS
humboldt cone 25-21-2 +8.70 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 17-21 -9.03 UNITS
jasson621 237-239-4 +14.90 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 16-17 -3.02 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 15-17 -7.20 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 816-880-21 -149.29 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 842-768-39 -17.06 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-3 -3.20 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-12 +7.98 UNITS
kane 427-412-18 +18.19 UNITS (NHL: Dallas Stars at 14/1 to win the Stanley Cup)
KevinStott11 159-113-11 +9.67 UNITS (NHL on Monday: 74 Dallas Stars -158; EPL: Leicester City at 40/1 to win title; UEFA: 24210 Ajax -151 and Ajax at 50/1 to win Champions League; NFL: NFC +3 (-110) in Super Bowl LIV)
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 3-6 -3.45 UNITS
lastyle7 25-15 +7.64 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
Mad Tiger 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 -0.15 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 44-55-3 -12.60 UNITS
Mr. Carney 3-9 -5.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-291-5 -3.91 UNITS
mr merlin 16-17 -3.00 UNITS
MrTop 357-347-7 -19.04 UNITS (NFL: San Francisco 49ers at 9/1 to win Super Bowl LIV)
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
 
nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS
Neveragain 220-208-12 +10.01 UNITS
njdave 90-93-4 -10.19 UNITS
No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS
NowshesmyRuca 213-217-8 -23.99 UNITS
nut6 11-17 -7.73 UNITS
nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS
oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
ouch 3-2 +0.40 UNITS
Paleface 63-59 +7.93 UNITS
papa5 70-58-3 +7.56 UNITS
pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
parlayguy 6-11 -5.70 UNITS
parlaynow 89-121-4 -17.38 UNITS
Patkeats 0-2 -2.25 UNITS
Patrick McIrish 74-61-2 +5.77 UNITS
pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS
peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS
Pickman Jones 93-142-9 -32.13 UNITS
picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Pick Savvy 60-61-4 +0.11 UNITS (NFL: Minnesota Vikings at 25/1 to win Super Bowl LIV)
Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS
pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS
pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS
PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS
Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS
pocketheadies 103-112-3 -9.17 UNITS
premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS
pro analyser 61-64-1 -7.67 UNITS (NBA: Houston Rockets at 7/1 to win the championship)
PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS
puckhandler 207-332-2 -19.35 UNITS (NBA: Raptors at 35/1 to win NBA title; NHL: Winnipeg Jets at odds of 22/1 and 45/1 to win Stanley Cup and +650 to win the Central)
pudgeman11 126-114-9 +7.52 UNITS
Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS
Railbird 150-98-3 +64.10 UNITS (Tulsi Gabbard at 40/1 to win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination; Donald J. Trump +144 to win the 2020 presidential election)
RAININTHREES 228-216-17 +28.72 UNITS
Ray Luca 7-27 -6.59 UNITS
rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS
RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS
READY FREDDY 55-43-1 +25.11 UNITS
rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS
roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS
Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS
royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS
schlep66 110-97-4 -3.51 UNITS
Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS
Scooper 51-38 +8.35 UNITS
Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
Screw Andrews 146-175-5 -31.73 UNITS
scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS
Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS
Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS
sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS
shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS
sharky99 82-78-10 -6.12 UNITS
Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS
sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS
Slaythebook28 1-2 -1.20 UNITS
Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS
Slippery Pete 12-12 +0.42 UNITS
Slyone66 419-388-22 +7.01 UNITS
smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS
smartz 50-71-1 -16.10 UNITS
Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
splooge 0-2 -2.39 UNITS
Sportsrmylife 199-173-14 +8.76 UNITS
Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS
SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
SSI 2-5 -3.60 UNITS
stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS
sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS
svbettor 28-17-1 +10.21 UNITS
sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
tbird 18-20 -3.61 UNITS
Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS
Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS
Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS
TEXED 75-65-3 +0.37 UNITS
ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS
Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS
thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS
thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS
TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
TheRef 48-30-2 +11.42 UNITS
TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS
The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS
The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS
Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS
tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS
Toby Tyler 175-148-7 +27.00 UNITS
TonyMar 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS
trytrytry 214-414-8 +21.38 UNITS
ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS
turksure 60-70-2 -14.94 UNITS
tvrw34243 138-122-8 +7.26 UNITS
UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS
Valuist 156-132-10 +9.89 UNITS
Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS
Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS
VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
Vegas Vic 47-53-4 -5.32 UNITS
Viejo Dinosaur 37-29-2 +8.34 UNITS
Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS
vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
waco 103-76-3 +22.13 UNITS
Wade 2-7-1 -5.70 UNITS
wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS
Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
wheat king 12-10-3 +1.42 UNITS
WildBill 3-3 -0.15 UNITS
Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS
Winkyduck 595-810-46 +5.73 UNITS (Monday Dec. 16: Palace PICK -117; Dolphins to have NFL's Worst Record +200; Brighton to be Relegated +185; Chase Young to be the #1 Overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft +200; Vegas Knights to win the West +550; (t)RUMP to NOT be the 2020 RepubliCON POTUS Nominee +500)
wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS
wiskers 286-402-11 +6.71 UNITS
Woodrow Wilson 54-37-1 +15.77 UNITS
X-Files 3-0 +3.00 UNITS
yisman 546-362-21 +21.53 UNITS
ZzyzxRoad 434-398-17 +1.49 UNITS (CFP Semifinal: 241-242 Oklahoma-LSU UNDER 76.5 -110)
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#4
#4
Pinny

586 Rockets -11 +118
***Palace PICK -117 *** (Past BB and line is now -112............don't know why but this game starts at 11:45A on NBCSN and AT WORST Palace draws meaning a PUSH. This line makes no sense at all!)

This one might get ugly. Spurs off 4 straight OT games and Rockets off a rare loss. Rockets will not forget what happened the last times these 2 met. Spurs won 135-133 in OT. But we all saw Harden slam the ball on a break yet not get credit for it because AFTER the ball went COMPLETELY thru the hop it bounced back up and the pathetic NBA refs did not count it. Rockets are gonna be pissed here and if they get the chances to run it up they will remembering what happened last time.

The WA line is -9.5. I'll lay more and get almost 30-cents more for it. Rockets win by closer to 20 than 10
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
#5
#5
Democrats to have a Wokered Convention. Since I can't find odds, I'll set it myself @ +250 which is ridiculously too low. Hasn't happened in my lifetime. Bernie is going to trigger it. Prevent any establishment from getting to the threshold. That these idiots got rid of the super delegates fix doesn't help either.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#7
#7
Dell Dude said:
Democrats to have a Wokered Convention. Since I can't find odds, I'll set it myself @ +250 which is ridiculously too low. Hasn't happened in my lifetime. Bernie is going to trigger it. Prevent any establishment from getting to the threshold. That these idiots got rid of the super delegates fix doesn't help either.
Click to expand...
THIS is the kind of stuff this site CANNOT allow.

"Since I can't find odds, I'll set it myself @ +250"..................If a LEGIT book does not have a line for something IT CANNOT BE ALLOWED HERE!

Why not post something: Odds on (Fill in the Name) to be murdered by (Fill in the Date) +500?

This is B.S. and it really has to stop
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#11
#11
winkyduck said:
Pinny

586 Rockets -11 +118
***Palace PICK -117 *** (Past BB and line is now -112............don't know why but this game starts at 11:45A on NBCSN and AT WORST Palace draws meaning a PUSH. This line makes no sense at all!)

This one might get ugly. Spurs off 4 straight OT games and Rockets off a rare loss. Rockets will not forget what happened the last times these 2 met. Spurs won 135-133 in OT. But we all saw Harden slam the ball on a break yet not get credit for it because AFTER the ball went COMPLETELY thru the hop it bounced back up and the pathetic NBA refs did not count it. Rockets are gonna be pissed here and if they get the chances to run it up they will remembering what happened last time.

The WA line is -9.5. I'll lay more and get almost 30-cents more for it. Rockets win by closer to 20 than 10
Click to expand...
Palace played to a 1-1 Draw. Fair result

Winkyduck 595-810-47 +5.73 UNITS (Dolphins to have NFL's Worst Record +200; Brighton to be Relegated +185; Chase Young to be the #1 Overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft +200; Vegas Knights to win the West +550; (t)RUMP to NOT be the 2020 RepubliCON POTUS Nominee +500)
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
#14
#14
winkyduck said:
THIS is the kind of stuff this site CANNOT allow.

"Since I can't find odds, I'll set it myself @ +250"..................If a LEGIT book does not have a line for something IT CANNOT BE ALLOWED HERE!

Why not post something: Odds on (Fill in the Name) to be murdered by (Fill in the Date) +500?

This is B.S. and it really has to stop
Click to expand...
Stop being a dick, Winky.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#20
#20
winkyduck said:
Palace played to a 1-1 Draw. Fair result

Winkyduck 595-810-47 +5.73 UNITS (Dolphins to have NFL's Worst Record +200; Brighton to be Relegated +185; Chase Young to be the #1 Overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft +200; Vegas Knights to win the West +550; (t)RUMP to NOT be the 2020 RepubliCON POTUS Nominee +500)
Click to expand...
Winkyduck 595-811-47 +4.73 UNITS (Dolphins to have NFL's Worst Record +200; Brighton to be Relegated +185; Chase Young to be the #1 Overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft +200; Vegas Knights to win the West +550; (t)RUMP to NOT be the 2020 RepubliCON POTUS Nominee +500)
 
