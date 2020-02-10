EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, February 10

5DI don;t have a fave team in the PL. I love watching games. But I do root for Bournemouth. They almost ceased to exist not too long ago and somehow found their way to the PL. This is their 5th year and they have really never been in any sort of Relegation trouble. Until now. They are currently 16th, 2 points ahead of 18th place West Ham but have played 1 more game than Ham and 17th Place Aston Villa. They have 12 games left and realistically need about 12 points to stay up. I included a link to their last 12 games. As much as I love them and root for them to do well I just don't see how they will earn enough points to stay up even though I have a massive "man crush" on their manager Eddie Howe. The look in his worn face and that of the players is one of "we are going down." I hope they don't. I really do. But I hope to win Mega Millions. I hope to Marry Nina Agdal. I know the last 2 will never happen and I fear a team that struggles to score and struggles to keep the ball out of their net will be ending their 5 years PL run on May 17. I sooooooooooo wanna lose this play - but don't think I will.