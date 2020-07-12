EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, July 13

Pinny



Wednesday at 10A



Bournemouth/Man City Un3.5 +108



The WA line is 3.75. I am playing Under 3.5. It is always dangerous playing an UNDER on Man City games. NOT HERE! I will post Tuesday my thoughts on this game but I feel VERY confident I know how this game will be played and what kind of game we will get. If you can Bournemouth +2.5 for -125ish and Under 3.5 for Plus Money............DO IT NOW! I promise you by game time Wednesday you will not find +2.5 for anything less than -140 and you will not see Under 3.5 for "plus money" too. Pinny is down to +2.25 +100 and soon +2.25 will be closer to -110 or more. GET +2.5 NOW AND GET UNDER 3.5 NOW! NOW!





