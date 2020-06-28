EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, June 29

winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#2
#2
Pinny

Sunday July 5

Liverpool -1.5 +102

I have had this game circled in BIG RED INK for some time. This one looks like a "Massacre in the Making" and I strongly urge people to get down on this one now because I am fairly certain the closer we get to game day the better the chances are -1.5 gets to -110 or higher and we might even see this line go to -1.75. Liverpool will be seeking big time payback to Villa and as pitiful as Villa is the PL Champs will be more than able to put the beat down they so want on Villa. We might see something like 4-0 here. FWIW Liverpool -2 +179 is also not a bad play. It pushes at worst but probably cashes, too


Winkyduck 644-866-44 +6.01 UNITS (Wednesday July 1: Everton/Leicester Un2.5 -120 AND Bournemouth +140; Sunday, July 5: Southampton +1.5 -104 AND Liverpool -1.5 +102; Mauricio Pochettino to be next Permanent Newcastle Manager +110; Brighton +185 and Bournemouth +125 to be Relegated; Man City to win the Champions League +410; Vegas Knights to win the West +550; Gretchen Whitmer to be Democratic Veep Nominee: +1500 AND Val Demings +400; #IQ45 to NOT be the 2020 RepubliCON POTUS Nominee +500; 2 Units on Will Jacoby Brissett be Colts starter for Week 1 - NO +100; Next MLB Game to be Played August 1st or Sooner: YES -110 AND NO +125; Patriots RSW Ov8.5 -110 AND RSW Un9.5 -110; Jets RSW U6.5 +105; Bills to win the AFC East +275 AND Patriots +175; Will George W Bush endorse Joe Biden for POTUS: YES +350; Will Condoleezza Rice endorse Joe Biden +185; Joe Biden to be elected POTUS +120; Democrat wins Michigan in 2020 POTUS Election -180 & Wisconsin -130 & Florida +135 AND Georgia +200; #IQ45 to lose EC and Popular Vote +110..........#IQ45 to WIN EC but lose Popular Vote +200; Dems control the House/Repubs the Senate +150 AND Dems control the House AND the Senate +130; Next Justice to leave the SCOTUS: Clarence Thomas +400; Tua's 2020 Passing Yards: UNDER 3200 -120)
 
KevinStott11

KevinStott11

EOG Veteran
#7
#7
>Posting Monday for Tuesday spot for early Tuesday game...
Tuesday, June 30, 2020—KBO South Korea Baseball
304606 Samsung Lions -140 (BetOnline)

5:25 am EDT/2:25 am PDT (KBSN Sports)—So no Spitting in MLB? C’mon man. Will Video be used to determine Spitting now? Will one get a Spit Warning? And no Finger-Licking? Someone check on Gaylord Perry, please. And a fucking runner on 2B to start Extra Innings? Has the infected Pangolin from China made us all mental, Squee? (Don’t answer.) Wut? Perhaps I have already Died or I am dreaming.

Up until Now, one had to always earn His (or Her) place on Base. Free fucking passes are for Bean-Counting Asses. No Pressure on the P with 0 OUTS AND A MAN ON 2ND WITH THE GAME ON THE LINE? Sorry. I must medicate, Bubba. I went ALL CAPS for the first time in eons. This is dumber than dumb. Why are we in such a fucking hurry? Isn’t that what got us in this mess in the first place? You have played 0 games. Zero. Nil. None. So now Rushball? Jog on.
Early on Tuesday, play resumes in the KBO South Korea Baseball with the SK Wyverns (14-33, 177 GF-245 GA) traveling to Daegu [70°, Possible Rain, 100% Humidity, Wind 3.6m (Out to LF)] and spectator-free Daegu Samsung Lions Park (Natural Grass) to face the Samsung Lions (24-24, 243 RF-234 RA) in Game 1 of a 3-game series. The Wyverns are 2-1 vs the Lions this 2020 KBO Regular Season, beating them twice last week as Dogs at Home in Incheon.

Samsung (.260 BA, 4.28 ERA, 43 HR) will be giving the pill to Choi Chae-heung (4-2, 3.96 ERA) according to MYKBOStats while SK Wyverns (.240 BA, 4.48 ERA, 37 HR) are going to Park Jong-hoon (3.03, 5.81 ERA). Because of this P matchup, BetOnline has Samsung -140 Favorites ($21 to win $15, BetOnline) with SK Wyverns +110 Underdogs (nasty 30-cent middle ground, Barbary Coast used to have Nickel-line differences) with the Total at 9½ o/u -115. The Run Line markets sees the Lions -1½ at +135 with the Game of Thrones Flying Dragons (without the Blonde) +1½ -165. Both clubs’ Team Totals are at 4½.
So why? Because when Lions Starting Pitcher Choi last faced the Wyverns, they hit him pretty hard and the RHP has an 0-1 Record with a lofty 11.57 ERA against the 2nd-worst team in the KBO this year while SK’s Park was impressive vs the Lions (1-0, 3.00 ERA) and got the W in the game at Incheon.

It's the edge of the world and all of western civilization The sun may rise in the East at least it's settled in a final location It's understood that Hollywood sells Californication Pay your surgeon very well to break the spell of aging Celebrity skin is this your chin or is that war you're waging? Firstborn unicorn Hardcore soft porn Dream of Californication...

Choi Young-jin (3-for-5), Kim Ji-chan (2-for-5) and Park Hae-min 4-for-12) have had the most success this season vs Park for 6th-place Samsung (LWWLW) who will be looking to peek their heads above the .500 mark. Choi Ji-hoon (5-for-11), Jeong Eui-yoon (3-for-6) and Lee Heung-ryun (4-for-12, 3 RBI) had the most success for the 9th-place Wyverns (LLWWL) vs Choi. This Pick and Bet is a combination Rat Fade and Site Change-Revenge/Let’s Get Over .500 And Stay In The Playoff Race hybrid for a small- to moderate amount. The Middle Way. ESPN will be airing the Kiwoom-Doosan game (5:25 am EDT/2:25 am PDT) and BoL now has both Sides at -115. I hope they have that dude with the Celery Mascot thing from Chicago announcing. Who backs Celery? He does. A Serie A Preview (Wednesday) is next. I fade Spal. I am man.

Outside? Three of maybe 20 outside had Masks (1, USPS) so far. The Young don't care if they kill us all. They are too busy. And too cool. We will all cry next July 4. Ego and negligence are deadly. Singapore looks very smart. And very alive. We Americans have become the Pigeons. Well done, all. It was, I recall In the form of a scroll With gold leaf adorned And I found it one day In a drawer of old photographs, hidden away And my eyes still grow damp to remember His Majesty signed With his own rubber stamp...

Samsung Lions 5 ✺ SK Wyverns 4

 
Last edited:
KevinStott11

KevinStott11

EOG Veteran
#8
#8
>Posting Monday for Monday spot for Wednesday match...
Wednesday, July 1, 2020—Italy Serie A Soccer
109008 AC Milan -161 (BetOnline)

3:45 am EDT/12:45 pm PDT (ESPN+)—SPAL sounds like a weird new Drug you would hear about on a commercial during the NBC Nightly News or something. On Wednesday in Serie A Matchweek 29, last place SPAL (5-3-20, 21 GF-48 GA) welcome AC Milan (12-6-10, 34 GF-35 GA) to Stadio Paolo Mazza (Grass) in Ferrara, Italyin a match he hosts need badly to start a desperate fight to try to avoid Relegation. Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimović (Calf), Duarte (Muscle) and Musacchio (Ankle) are all listed as Out.

Oddsmakers at BetOnline have AC Milan as -161 Favorites ($32.20 to win $20, BetOnline), SPAL 2013 Ferrara at +440 with a Draw at +275 with the Total at 2½o -114. In the Goal Line market, Milan is -½, -1 at -128 with SPAL +½, +1 at +108. S.P.A.L. is actually an acronym for Società Polisportiva Ars et Labor. One good thing about Death is that there is probably no loud Bass from Car Stereos? Thoughts?
When these two met in Milan in Matchweek 10 on Halloween, AC Milan’s Suso had the only Goal in a 1-0 victory for the hosts who are an impressive 7-4-2 L13 in all competitions and in 7th place and are desperately fighting for a UEFA Europa League Group Stage (5th place) or Qualification Stage (6th place) spot and currently sit 3 points behind Napoli (45 points). Milan has allowed just 1 Goals in its L3 games overall (AC 2-0 ROMA, LECCE 1-4 AC, AC 0-0 JUVE—Coppa Italia).

SPAL (LLWLL)—whose best-ever finish in Serie A was 5th in 1959-60, when was just a tickle in my Pappy’s nutsack—has L6 of its L7 in Serie A, being outscored 16-6 in the process and are just 1-12-24 in 27 Serie A meetings with AC Milan (25 GF-84 GA).

And Andrea Petagna (12 goals) and Gil Spallini are a morbid an Fade-worthy 1-12-25 overall in all competitions vs the former Euro heavyweights (25 GF-87 GA) with SPAL’s only Win coming way, way, way, way, way, way, way, way, way, way, way, way, way back in the 1956-57 Serie A season, 1-0—when SPAL was SPAL 1907 Ferrara—making it 25 unbeaten in league play versus I Biancazzurri (The White and Blues) for I Rossoneri (The Red and Blacks) and an 8-match Win Streak (21 GF-6 GA).

Zlatan may be Out, but AC Milan (WWLDW) is playing decent while SPAL is queefing its way to Regulation in the country shaped like a Stiletto Boot. Expect Ante Rebić (9 goals)—on Loan from Eintracht Frankfurt—Theo Hernández (5 goals) and MF Hakan Calhanoglu (4 goals, 3 assists) to lead the charge at Paol Mazza. Small Finches are now mad at me because Big Birds ate their Seeds. Besides Man, Animals are really suffering in this Pandemic. Help if at all possible. Be seeing you.

SPAL 1 ✺ AC Milan 2
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top