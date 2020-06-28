EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, June 29

>Posting Monday for Tuesday spot for early Tuesday game...

Tuesday, June 30, 2020— KBO South Korea Baseball ⚾

304606 Samsung Lions -140 ( BetOnline )

5:25 am EDT/2:25 am PDT (KBSN Sports)—So no Spitting in MLB? C’mon man. Will Video be used to determine Spitting now? Will one get a Spit Warning? And no Finger-Licking? Someone check on Gaylord Perry, please. And a fucking runner on 2B to start Extra Innings? Has the infected Pangolin from China made us all mental, Squee? (Don’t answer.) Wut? Perhaps I have already Died or I am dreaming.

Up until Now, one had to always earn His (or Her) place on Base. Free fucking passes are for Bean-Counting Asses. No Pressure on the P with 0 OUTS AND A MAN ON 2ND WITH THE GAME ON THE LINE? Sorry. I must medicate, Bubba. I went ALL CAPS for the first time in eons. This is dumber than dumb. Why are we in such a fucking hurry? Isn’t that what got us in this mess in the first place ? You have played 0 games. Zero. Nil. None. So now Rushball? Jog on.

14-33, 177 GF-245 GA) traveling to Daegu [70°, Possible Rain, 100% Humidity, Wind 3.6m (Out to LF)] and spectator-free Daegu Samsung Lions Park (Natural Grass) to face the Samsung Lions (24-24, 243 RF-234 RA) in Early on Tuesday , play resumes in the KBO South Korea Baseball with the SK Wyverns (, 177 GF-245 GA) traveling to Daegu [70°, Possible Rain, 100% Humidity, Wind 3.6m (Out to LF)] and spectator-free Daegu Samsung Lions Park (Natural Grass) to face the Samsung Lions (24-24, 243 RF-234 RA) in Game 1 of a 3-game series. The Wyverns are 2-1 vs the Lions this 2020 KBO Regular Season, beating them twice last week as Dogs at Home in Incheon.

$21 to win $15 , BetOnline ) with SK Wyverns +110 Underdogs (nasty 30-cent middle ground, Barbary Coast used to have Nickel-line differences) with the Total at 9½ o/u -115. The Run Line markets sees the Lions -1½ at +135 with the Game of Thrones Flying Dragons (without the Blonde) +1½ -165. Both clubs’ Team Totals are at 4½. Samsung (.260 BA, 4.28 ERA, 43 HR) will be giving the pill to Choi Chae-heung (4-2, 3.96 ERA) according to MYKBOStats while SK Wyverns (.240 BA, 4.48 ERA, 37 HR) are going to Park Jong-hoon (3.03, 5.81 ERA). Because of this P matchup, BetOnline has Samsung -140 Favorites (to win) with SK Wyverns +110 Underdogs (nasty 30-cent middle ground, Barbary Coast used to have Nickel-line differences) with the Total at 9½ o/u -115. The Run Line markets sees the Lions -1½ at +135 with theFlying Dragons (without the Blonde) +1½ -165. Both clubs’ Team Totals are at 4½.

So why? Because when Lions Starting Pitcher Choi last faced the Wyverns, they hit him pretty hard and the RHP has an 0-1 Record with a lofty 11.57 ERA against the 2nd-worst team in the KBO this year while SK’s Park was impressive vs the Lions (1-0, 3.00 ERA) and got the W in the game at Incheon.

It's the edge of the world and all of western civilization The sun may rise in the East at least it's settled in a final location It's understood that Hollywood sells Californication Pay your surgeon very well to break the spell of aging Celebrity skin is this your chin or is that war you're waging? Firstborn unicorn Hardcore soft porn Dream of Californication...



​

Choi Young-jin (3-for-5), Kim Ji-chan (2-for-5) and Park Hae-min 4-for-12) have had the most success this season vs Park for 6th-place Samsung (LWWLW) who will be looking to peek their heads above the .500 mark. Choi Ji-hoon (5-for-11), Jeong Eui-yoon (3-for-6) and Lee Heung-ryun (4-for-12, 3 RBI) had the most success for the 9th-place Wyverns (LLWWL) vs Choi. This Pick and Bet is a combination Rat Fade and Site Change-Revenge/Let’s Get Over .500 And Stay In The Playoff Race hybrid for a small- to moderate amount. The Middle Way. ESPN will be airing the Kiwoom-Doosan game (5:25 am EDT/2:25 am PDT) and BoL now has both Sides at -115. I hope they have that dude with the Celery Mascot thing from Chicago announcing. Who backs Celery? He does. A Serie A Preview (Wednesday) is next. I fade Spal. I am man.

Outside? Three of maybe 20 outside had Masks (1, USPS) so far. The Young don't care if they kill us all. They are too busy. And too cool. We will all cry next July 4. Ego and negligence are deadly. Singapore looks very smart. And very alive. We Americans have become the Pigeons. Well done, all. It was, I recall In the form of a scroll With gold leaf adorned And I found it one day

In a drawer of old photographs, hidden away And my eyes still grow damp to remember His Majesty signed With his own rubber stamp...