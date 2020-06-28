EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, June 29

Pinny
Sunday July 5
Liverpool -1.5 +102
I have had this game circled in BIG RED INK for some time. This one looks like a "Massacre in the Making" and I strongly urge people to get down on this one now because I am fairly certain the closer we get to game day the better the chances are -1.5 gets to -110 or higher and we might even see this line go to -1.75. Liverpool will be seeking big time payback to Villa and as pitiful as Villa is the PL Champs will be more than able to put the beat down they so want on Villa. We might see something like 4-0 here. FWIW Liverpool -2 +179 is also not a bad play. It pushes at worst but probably cashes, too
