EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, May 24

Updated for ya JK (FYI - I KNOW "ComptrBob" is gonna check to make sure I got everything right TO THE PENNY and I am 100% confident he will agree with my numbers)



Winkyduck 782-1088-61 -33.83 UNITS (Brentford to be promoted to the PL +160; Saturday May 29; Man City/Chelsea Un1.5 +198; Maple Leaves to win the Canadiens Series -125; Anderson Cooper to be the new permanent Jeopardy host +500; Maple Leaves to win the Cup +1400; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200; Joe Ingles to be NBA 6th Man/Year +600; Rockies Win % UNDER 40 -126; Tim Tebow Ov0.5 Rec TDs +400)