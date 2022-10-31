EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, October 31

Post your BEST BET of the day for Monday, October 31.

This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.

Follow the guidelines listed below when submitting your selection:

1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss

Contributors with profits of five or more units are highlighted in boldface type.


EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 3-1 +1.90 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 9-4 +5.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-12 +6.01 UNITS
Alldaycapper34 55-79-2 -23.14 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 118-96-4 +18.31 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 405-361-7 -20.06 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 207-200-15 -12.87 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Bigrunner 20-31 -9.68 UNITS
billysink 25-38-3 -9.67 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 110-122-3 -21.28 UNITS
blueline 809-828-22 -76.82 UNITS (NCAAF wagers at -110: Kansas State +1 Vandy +7.5 and Clemson -3.5; NFL: Dan Campbell at 18/1 to win 2022 Coach of the Year award; MLB: Michael Harris II at 25/1 to win NL ROY award; Politics: US Senate 2022 - Wisconsin - Mandela Barnes -115, US Senate 2022 - Pennsylvania - John Fetterman -150, Tim Ryan +400 to win U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, Will Herschel Walker win Georgia Senate seat? NO -170, Dems to control Senate in November +150; NFL: Raiders RSW UNDER 8.5 +103; NFL: 49ers at 20/1 to win the Super Bowl; NFL: 49ers to win division +115; World Cup Soccer: Brazil to capture the Cup +400)
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
bobodad 242-220-2 +35.20 UNITS (NFL: Detroit Lions regular season win total under 6.5 -130)
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 303-332-16 -11.04 UNITS (MLB: Bobby Witt Jr. +320 and Steven Kwan +500 and +1000 to win AL ROY; NFL: Texans OVER 4.5 wins -110; MLB: Aaron Judge -500 to win AL MVP and Paul Goldschmidt -500 to win NL MVP)
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 331-372-11 -4.22 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 141-128-8 +2.82 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-5 -3.90 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 104-84-4 +14.26 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bucky 5-6 -1.58 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 74-84-2 -19.02 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 104-67 +7.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Archie 1-7 -6.10 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 542-496-7 -18.84 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
ComptrBob 186-120 +69.00 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 92-854-2 +1,237.37 UNITS (Politics: DOJ indicts Donald Trump before November 2022 EVEN and Who is the Mar a Lago Mole (Source Revealed by 12/31/23 - No Action if not): Mark Meadows +325; Dr. Oz to win PA EVEN; Putin dies before November EVEN)
dfish 136-161-5 -13.69 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 59-58-1 -5.31 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 11-22 -11.98 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
DonaldJTrump 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-7 +2.70 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 429-459-15 -25.00 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 55-77-1 -25.99 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 33-58-1 -32.81 UNITS
Fezzik 37-22-2 +16.42 UNITS
fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 39-40-1 +1.12 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-10 +5.17 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-2 -1.42 UNITS
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 153-163-7 -13.19 UNITS
Heim 841-738-25 +61.30 UNITS (MLB: Phils to win the World Series +180)
Heisenberg 87-91-9 -10.18 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 151-129-6 -34.44 UNITS
humboldt cone 26-22-2 +5.80 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 28-33 -14.50 UNITS
jasson621 345-339-6 +23.80 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 67-64-1 -7.08 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 23-25-1 -8.79 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 1,231-1,337-45 -236.63 UNITS (CORRECTED FIGURE)
jincka 26-26-1 +0.95 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 1,156-1,059-51 -31.69 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-4 -4.30 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-13 +6.90 UNITS
kane 595-558-24 +32.34 (NBA on Monday night: Sacramento PK -110; NFL: Ravens to make the playoffs -135; NCAAF: Wake Forest UNDER 8.5 wins -130 and Georgia Tech Under 3.5 wins -110; NBA: Utah Jazz RSW UNDER 30 -130; NBA: Sixers to win Atlantic Division +300, Celtics RSW UNDER 54 -115)
KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS
kingfisher14 18-24-2 -8.70 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 12-20 -8.71 UNITS
lastyle7 26-16 +7.54 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
louisvillekid 307-340-9 -28.99 UNITS
MadTiger 18-21 -11.95 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 +562.10 UNITS
Mainehtrain34 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
MG MAN 34-42 -9.82 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 109-150-7 -46.53 UNITS (Colorado Buffaloes UNDER 3.5 wins -120; NFL: Lions RSW UNDER 6.5 wins +128 and UNDER 6.5 wins -130; NFL Draft: Will Levis to be the #1 overall selection in 2023 at 15/1)
Mr. Carney 3-10 -6.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-20 -3.30 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-298-5 -11.01 UNITS
MrTop 551-555-15 -15.77 UNITS
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
Murphy's Best 174-145-5 +17.75 UNITS
 
nedrow9 263-364-4 -36.33 UNITS
Neveragain 428-396-22 +15.44 UNITS
njdave 153-139-5 +1.15 UNITS
No Coincidences 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
noogneknurd 2-2 -0.51 UNITS
NowshesmyRuca 570-517-13 +23.80 UNITS (NFL: Denver Broncos Regular Season Win Total Over 9.5 -135; NBA: Nuggets to win the Western Conference Finals at 12/1 and the NBA Finals at 24/1; NBA: Michael Porter Jr. to win Most Improved Player award at 35/1)
nut6 11-18 -8.86 UNITS
nydoc 4-8 -3.50 UNITS
OmniscientNewt 1-2 -1.43 UNITS
oneman 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
ouch 15-13 +0.18 UNITS
Paleface 71-72-1 +2.24 UNITS
papa5 95-97-4 -11.15 UNITS
pantherman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
parlayguy 6-12 -6.70 UNITS
parlaynow 113-157-4 -29.83 UNITS
Patkeats 0-3 -3.25 UNITS
Patrick McIrish 93-79-3 +5.82 UNITS
pbovi 23-133 +13.75 UNITS
peach 30-45-1 -11.02 UNITS
pete mcmeat 10-21-1 -10.55 UNITS (Politics: Trump at 25/1 wins presidency in 2024)
Pickman Jones 167-215-9 -17.83 UNITS (England Premier League: Newcastle United to be relegated at 16/1; Scotland Premiership: Celtic to Win 2022-23 Scottish Premiership -160)
picksproprospector 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Pick Savvy 79-89-4 -8.65 UNITS
Pigpen 75-149 -48.15 UNITS
pinnacle420 3-10-1 -8.81 UNITS
pippy 11-14 -4.62 UNITS
PO69 1-5-1 -4.32 UNITS
Pocket Lint 1-1 +0.18 UNITS
pocketheadies 114-125-4 -13.15 UNITS
premierperhead 0-2 -2.30 UNITS
pro analyser 244-263-8 -30.47 UNITS (NFL: Ravens at 22/1 to win the Super Bowl)
PtSpreadHijinks 72-60-3 +16.11 UNITS
puckhandler 458-646-10 +15.16 UNITS
pudgeman11 132-118-10 +9.37 UNITS
Quantum Leap 5-5 -0.40 UNITS
Railbird 274-245-4 +46.29 UNITS (Politics - U.S. Senate - Pennsylvania - Mehmet Oz +265; Football parlay: Bills to win Super Bowl and Georgia to win CFP at odds of 16/1)
RAININTHREES 228-216-17 +28.72 UNITS
Ray Luca 14-37-1 -9.97 UNITS
rdalert447 63-727 -76.19 UNITS
RDTrains 179-180-5 -10.40 UNITS
READY FREDDY 57-44-1 +25.99 UNITS
rico1 206-445-13 -30.29 UNITS
roachman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Roaming Vegas 1-2-1 -0.95 UNITS
Roxxyfish 69-48-1 +17.00 UNITS
royboy 3-4 -0.40 UNITS
schlep66 162-154-7 -16.50 UNITS (MLB World Series prop: Altuve -112 with more hits than Realmuto)
Schouest 2-2 -0.54 UNITS
Scooper 59-45-1 +8.75 UNITS
Scratch 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
Screw Andrews 158-190-6 -30.78 UNITS
scrimmage 399-712-5 -87.49 UNITS
Seahawkharry 0-1 -1.05 UNITS
Seanie Mac 8-9 -1.78 UNITS
sexyandiknowit 24-26 +0.78 UNITS
shackfu99 3-2 -0.58 UNITS
sharky99 154-125-14 +13.82 UNITS (CFL: Ottawa at 25/1 to reach the 109th Grey Cup)
Sharp Square 13-18-1 -6.24 UNITS
sherwood88 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
shooterman 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
skullf 1-2-1 -1.20 UNITS
Slaythebook28 2-4 -2.40 UNITS
Sleepy 35-47-1 -18.87 UNITS
Slippery Pete 13-15-1 -2.08 UNITS
Slyone66 424-393-22 +6.72 UNITS
smartymarty 4-2 +1.45 UNITS
smartz 531-592-15 +3.99 UNITS (UFC: Petr Yan to be Champion on 31st December 2023 +700)
Sol Diablo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
southerncoach 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
splooge 0-2 -2.39 UNITS,
Sportsrmylife 288-286-20 -26.82 UNITS
Sport Sullivan 7-8 +6.95 UNITS
SpottedCow 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
SSI 2-5 -3.60 UNITS
stevek173 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Stevo 4-5-1 -1.29 UNITS
sunnyisle 1-2 -0.93 UNITS
svbettor 78-52-3 +20.25 UNITS
sweeper 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
tbird 22-24 -4.01 UNITS
Teddy kgb 96-86-4 +22.15 UNITS
Terpsfan26 46-46-8 -5.00 UNITS
Tesco Vee 0-4 -4.35 UNITS
TEXED 92-92-3 -10.09 UNITS
ThatNegroJ 3-1 +1.94 UNITS
Thebrush5 9-14-2 -5.10 UNITS
thecentaur 0-1 -1.03 UNITS
thekeyman 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
TheGuesser 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
thenatti 22-26 -7.20 UNITS
Theodore Bagwell 1-1 -0.05 UNITS
TheOnlyP 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
TheRef 49-30-2 +12.42 UNITS
TheShow33 10-11-1 +4.15 UNITS
The Seer 46-70 -5.41 UNITS
The Wizard 0-1-1 -1.35 UNITS
Timetopay 3-2 +0.70 UNITS
Tim Patterson 10-18-1 -9.73 UNITS
tnvolfan 5-6 -3.06 UNITS
Toby Tyler 215-196-8 +19.92 UNITS
TonyMar 298-361-7 +15.12 UNITS
TrailerParkBoys 0-1 -1.26 UNITS
trytrytry 308-604-8 +3.40 UNITS (Melbourne Cup selection: Without A Fight at odds of 11/1)
ttaylor89 39-47-2 -2.81 UNITS
turksure 60-71-2 -16.04 UNITS
tvrw34243 253-218-26 +16.04 UNITS (MMA: Nurmagomedov -185 over Paul)
UkbetTips 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
UNSPRTNGBHVR 11-2 +8.31 UNITS
Valuist 179-161-13 +0.99 UNITS
Vegashtrain 17-16-2 +0.20 UNITS
Vegas Sharp 22-24-1 -2.11 UNITS
VEGAS VERN 3-0 +3.05 UNITS
Vegas Vic 47-54-4 -6.32 UNITS
Viejo Dinosaur 69-73-3 -5.66 UNITS
Viet 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Vinnie Vegas 3-7 -2.90 UNITS
vitalyo 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
waco 103-78-3 +19.67 UNITS
Wade 165-219-13 -0.65 UNITS
wantitall4moi 0-2 -2.27 UNITS
Way-E-Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Waz 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
wheat king 15-11-3 +3.44 UNITS
WildBill 42-39-1 +0.93 UNITS
Willy Loman 20-20 -0.85 UNITS
----AWAITING A WINKY UPDATE----

Winkyduck 1078-1552-84 +16.73 UNITS (Saturday Oct 29: Fulham +139, Liverpool/Leeds Ov3.5 -103, Brentford +122, Chelsea +141 and Un2.5 -122. Fulham +134, Liverpool -2 +128, Austin FC to Advance +307; Tuesday, November 1: Rangers/Ajax Ov3 +100, Tottenham/Marseille Un2.5 -103, Sporting Lisbon/Frankfurt Un2.5 +100; Democrats to win Senate Races: FL 12-1, GA +132, PA -107, NV +125, WI +194, Ohio +550, AZ +150, NC +275, KS +100, IA 12-1 and OVERALL control +150, Beto O'Rourke to win TX Gov +800, Stacey Abrams to win GA Gov +350, Dem for Gov: AZ +125, NV -110, PA -170; Trea Turner Next Team (IF Not Dodgers..........if it is Dodgers this play is NO ACTION): Phillies +300; CFB RSW Totals: Oklahoma Un9 +105, Stanford Un4.5 -140, THE Ohio State Ov11.5 +130, Nevada Un5 -140, Indiana Un4.5 -135, Colorado Un3.5 -130, Washington Un7.5 +105, Texass Un8.5 -105, Fresno to win MWC +240 and THE Ohio State to win CFP Title +452; Cowboys/Eagles/Colts/Titans/Packers/Vikings all finish T2 in their divisions +400, To have at least ONE 200-Yard Rec game this season: JChase +450, JJefferson +500, DAdams +600, Will Derrick Henry have at least 2 games rushing for OVER 149.5 yards: YES +200, Longest FG Ov62.5 +110, AFC East, 1st Bills, 2nd Dolphins, AFC South, 1st Colts, NFC West, 1st Rams, NFC North Top 2 (Any Order), Packers & Vikings: Yes +1400, Division Wins - All OVER: Bills 4.5 +135, Vikings 3.5 +135, Eagles 3.5 +110, Lions to finish 3rd in NFCN +175; Kenny Pickett Off ROY 13-1; Fewest NFL Reg Season Wins: Carolina +330; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200 & To be indicted in 2022: YES +333; To Miss NBA Playoffs: Da Bulls +110, Lakers +180, Mavs +400; Norwich to win the LC +750, Finish T2 +275, Be promoted +135; All PL plays: To be Relegated: Brentford +275, Fulham +125; To Stay UP: Nottingham Forest +100, Bournemouth +125; To Finish T10: Everton +225, Wolves +250, Aston Villa to win FA Cup 25-1, H2H Matchups (To finish higher OR have more goals): Newcastle -130 (West Ham), Leeds +105 (Brentford), Mitrovic (Fulham) -115 (Toney/Brentford...Goals); Vegas Golden Knights to MISS the Playoffs +240; Who is the Mar a Lago Mole (Source Revealed by 12/31/23 - No Action if not): Jared Kushner +400, Beto O'Rourke to be Dem 2024 POTUS Nominee 66-1, Ron DeathSantis to be 2024 GOP POTUS nominee +350 and 2024 POTUS +550, Kari Lake to be 2024 GOP VP Nominee: 40-1)
wirelessjava 1-2 -1.22 UNITS
wiskers 418-656-16 -22.30 UNITS
Woodrow Wilson 74-62-1 +10.59 UNITS
X-Files 12-2 +10.00 UNITS
yisman 547-364-21 +19.63 UNITS
ZzyzxRoad 708-657-28 -9.06 UNITS
 
John you counted my Buffalo as a loss. I bought down and they pushed.

Probably had a nightmare about my thread that you edited. Even the best don't get the calls. How ironic.

Also check your pm's. I'm curious.
 
