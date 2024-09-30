EOG's Best Bet thread for Monday, September 30

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Post your BEST BET of the day for Monday, September 30.
Follow the guidelines listed below when submitting your selection:
1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss
EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 3-1 +1.90 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 9-4 +5.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-12 +6.01 UNITS
Alldaycapper34 55-79-2 -23.14 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 118-98-4 +16.21 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 516-463-12 -22.19 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 213-210-15 -17.71 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Bigrunner 20-31 -9.68 UNITS
billysink 25-38-3 -9.67 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 117-134-3 -27.66 UNITS
blueline 1,102-1,137-37 -58.51 UNITS (NFL on Monday night: Lions ML -175; Politics 2024: Republican Party to win presidential election? NO +131; Dems -140 to win more House seats than the GOP; Joe Biden to win 2024 presidential race +263; Democrat -175 to win Arizona Senate race; Kamala Harris to win presidential debate on 9/10 (sportsbetting.ag); NFL: Ravens to score at least one rushing TD every regular season game +800; Politics: Harris +160 over Trump... Both must be nominees for action; Politics 2024: Republicans UNDER 311.5 electoral votes -120; Dems to win popular vote -105; Kamala Harris -105 to win popular vote; Kamala Harris +400 to win presidential election; Dems to win Michigan's presidential electoral race +130; Dems to win Georgia's presidential electoral race +170; Kamala Harris -400 to be Democratic presidential nominee; Mark Kelly +400 to be named Democratic VP nominee; NCAAF: Jalen Milroe to win Heisman at 16/1; NFL: Bears will NOT make playoffs -110; NCAAF: Louisiana Tech OVER 5 wins -110 and Jacksonville State UNDER 7.5 wins -135)
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
bobodad 268-245-3 +23.44 UNITS (NFL: AFC exacta Chiefs to Chargers +175; NFL: Steelers UNDER 8.5 wins -125; Politics: Republicans to win the White House -110; NFL: New York Giants UNDER 6.5 wins -130; NFL: Eagles to win the NFC East -120; NFL: Lions to win division -134)
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 469-524-31 -24.49 UNITS (NFL: 49ers UNDER 10.5 wins +170; MLB: Mets to make the playoffs -160 and Braves to miss the playoffs +125)
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 331-372-11 -4.22 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 141-128-8 +2.82 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-5 -3.90 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 194-171-5 +8.21 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bucky 28-22-1 +4.02 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 76-89-2 -22.52 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 106-67 +9.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Archie 1-7 -6.10 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 700-647-10 -30.04 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
ComptrBob 366-272 +116.39 UNITS
CostcoCousteau 0-0-1 0.00 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 99-906-2 +1,215.37 UNITS (Shooting for a $5 million walkoff on a single rooster, future or suicide pawlay)
dfish 136-165-5 -17.69 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 60-59-1 -5.41 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 11-25 -15.43 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
DonaldJTrump 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-9 -1.70 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 573-596-17 -1.10 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 55-77-1 -25.99 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 33-58-1 -32.81 UNITS
Fezzik 37-22-2 +16.42 UNITS (NFL on 11/11: Dolphins-Rams OVER 47.5 -110)
Fezziksports 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-104-3 -35.75 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 39-40-1 +1.12 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-10 +5.17 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-2 -1.42 UNITS
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 190-207-9 -25.22 UNITS
Heim 1,320-1,168-34 +60.05 UNITS (MLB: Jackson Merrill to win NLROY +275)
hels 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Heisenberg 87-91-9 -10.18 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 176-166-8 -54.40 UNITS
humboldt cone 29-24-2 +6.70 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 167-149-3 +42.31 UNITS
jasson621 353-363-6 +18.20 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 67-64-1 -7.08 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 23-25-1 -8.79 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 1,530-1,668-52 -299.23 UNITS
jincka 26-26-1 +0.95 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 1,215-1,139-53 -60.90 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-4 -4.30 UNITS
Just Luck 96-77-2 +4.20 UNITS
kainhouse 21-13 +6.90 UNITS
kane 822-772-30 +26.30 UNITS (NCAAF: Boise State +150 to win MW; MLB: Diamondbacks to make playoffs +110; NFL: Steelers UNDER 8.5 wins -150 and Patriots UNDER 5 wins -110; NFL: Eagles +120 to win NFC East; NFL: Chargers will miss playoffs -130; NCAAF: Indiana OVER 5.5 wins -125, Utah to make the playoffs +230 and Penn State to make the playoffs -140; NCAAF: Rutgers OVER 6 wins -150; NCAAF: Alabama to make the playoffs EVEN; NFL: Marvin Harrison most regular season rookie receiving yards +175; NFL: Panthers OVER 5.5 wins -125; NFL: Bucs to miss playoffs -165; NFL: Lions -135 to win division)
KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS
kingfisher14 62-60-4 -0.90 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 46-48 +2.11 UNITS
lastyle7 26-16 +7.54 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
LL Kool Jake 2-4 -1.03 UNITS
louisvillekid 615-687-21 -54.96 UNITS
MadTiger 19-22 -11.67 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 +562.10 UNITS
Mainehtrain34 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
MG MAN 34-42 -9.82 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 104-91-3 +11.40 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 218-252-9 -35.95 UNITS
Mr. Carney 3-10 -6.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-20 -3.30 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-298-5 -11.01 UNITS
MrTop 654-678-17 -30.50 UNITS (Politics: Marc Cuban at 350/1 to win 2024 presidential election)
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 33-47 +7.73 UNITS
Murphy's Best 353-332-10 -7.09 UNITS (NFL: Eagles to win NFC East +125)
