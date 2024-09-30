JK: Goodbye and welcome to the EOG sports forum hotline.



TEX: Hi, JK. TEX. The site is down. Can I give you my play?

JK: You are disqualified DELL DUDE. Please lose this #.

TEX: I'm not Dell Dude. This is TEXED. Site is down. I need to make a play for Saturday. Give me USC -14.

JK: EOG security has been alerted. I will not tolerate telecommunication threats. You have been warned.

TEX: I don't know what's going on but I checked the box. If USC loses, this phone call never happened. Thanks, JK!

JK: You are a BAD DUDE. There will be CONSEQUENCES for this blatant attempt to coerce and intimidate John Kelly. Hello!

TEX: Hello?

JK: Newspaper.