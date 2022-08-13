EOG's Best Bet thread for Saturday, August 13

Posted these Friday and they go Saturday - the Man City massacre will be on USA Network at 7A



Man City 1st goal: 1-10 +300, 11-20 +350..............I am 100% sure they will score in the first 20 minutes. I could get 2-1 they are up after 15. By doing this I get that and 5 minutes more. If they score in 1st it will be the same as +200 and if they score in 16-20 it will be +250 (with one play losing).



(Starts at 4:30A meaning I will wake up to a PUSH at worst) Aston Villa -1 +162



Saturday's Play



(Pinny) 975 Twins -108 (Bundy/Detmers)