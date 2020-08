BTW - Kane and I are very happy getting in our Blazers play Friday. Kane got +4 and I got +152 on the ML. Now we hear Kwahi is not playing. Blazers are now -4 and -160 on the ML. The WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO HOOOOOOOOOOOO you hear is from Kane and I for being ABEL (Ugh - sorry) to get the Blazers last night



Pinny



Monday August 10



FC Copenhagen +1.5 +105



They play Man U in the 1/4-finals of the Europa League. I will go into more detail later but I will gladly take the team I know is coming to play this game. Not sure Man U will. I will get more into later but I am gladly taking +1.5 now at plus money.



As I said my Friday BB was:



714 Blazers ML +152





