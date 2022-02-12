EOG's Best Bet thread for Saturday, February 12

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Good luck.
This is a great value play, Donald will draw his usual double team which makes things easier for Miller, a Rams win in a relatively low scoring game and a few Miller sacks, maybe even a strip sack, and you could be cashing a really nice ticket
My thoughts exactly. Don't plan on cashing but give me this game 30 times I guarantee you he's cashing at least once. Not only will I need everything you stated above but probably going to need Stafford to throw a couple of picks to two different defenders and have Kupp either totally be shut down or have a fumble on his game resume.This is a great value play, Donald will draw his usual double team which makes things easier for Miller, a Rams win in a relatively low scoring game and a few Miller sacks, maybe even a strip sack, and you could be cashing a really nice ticket
Von Miller has not been mentioned much in any of the games I’ve watched the Rams play. Some late in games but several non existentThis is a great value play, Donald will draw his usual double team which makes things easier for Miller, a Rams win in a relatively low scoring game and a few Miller sacks, maybe even a strip sack, and you could be cashing a really nice ticket
Thus the reason he's +4500Von Miller has not been mentioned much in any of the games I’ve watched the Rams play. Some late in games but several non existent
I like Seattle on the alternate line -25.5.Never ever change…you just can’t help yourself…
I think it was in game betWonder what book took his action 31 minutes after the game started?
I think it was in game bet
Rail is shrewd. I think it's a legit bet...he generally follows the rules
Seattle closed 17, they were up big at the time of his post, there's no way the live line would have been 17, he tried to cheat, he got caughtI think it was in game bet
He never follows the rules, the rules say you should post the book where you made the play, he's never once posted any book where he gets his lines from.he generally follows the rules