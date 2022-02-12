EOG's Best Bet thread for Saturday, February 12

kane said: This is a great value play, Donald will draw his usual double team which makes things easier for Miller, a Rams win in a relatively low scoring game and a few Miller sacks, maybe even a strip sack, and you could be cashing a really nice ticket Click to expand...

My thoughts exactly. Don't plan on cashing but give me this game 30 times I guarantee you he's cashing at least once. Not only will I need everything you stated above but probably going to need Stafford to throw a couple of picks to two different defenders and have Kupp either totally be shut down or have a fumble on his game resume.