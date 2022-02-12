EOG's Best Bet thread for Saturday, February 12

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Let's (hopefully) start with some PL winners

Brentford/Palace Ov2 -124
Everton/Leeds Un3 -126
Watford/Brighton DRAW +232
Norwich City +2.25 -103......Draw +753
 
Jon Wom to be Hans Solo after round 3 of the Shit Management. +10000 Draft Queens.

Bonus whore be best. Justy Trudeau goes before Vladdy Putin. Even monies, Kinky's book.

Might have already gone? Haven't checked.
 
This is a great value play, Donald will draw his usual double team which makes things easier for Miller, a Rams win in a relatively low scoring game and a few Miller sacks, maybe even a strip sack, and you could be cashing a really nice ticket
My thoughts exactly. Don't plan on cashing but give me this game 30 times I guarantee you he's cashing at least once. Not only will I need everything you stated above but probably going to need Stafford to throw a couple of picks to two different defenders and have Kupp either totally be shut down or have a fumble on his game resume.
 
This is a great value play, Donald will draw his usual double team which makes things easier for Miller, a Rams win in a relatively low scoring game and a few Miller sacks, maybe even a strip sack, and you could be cashing a really nice ticket
Von Miller has not been mentioned much in any of the games I’ve watched the Rams play. Some late in games but several non existent
 
I'm going pull a Kinky but it's legal because I just placed the bet at Draft Queens. SGP (same game pawlay with 25% bonus whore boost)

Lambs and u48.5
Lambs -0.5 HT
SE Kupp anytime touchdown
Stafford o249.5 yards

+1000
 
