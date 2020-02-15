EOG's Best Bet thread for Saturday, February 15

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Post your BEST BET of the day for Saturday, February 15.
This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.
Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection:
1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss
Contributors with profits of five units or more are highlighted in boldface type.
EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 5-4 +1.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-11 +6.01 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 76-65-2 +8.57 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 283-276-6 -39.20 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 57-56-3 +0.80 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 161-166-14 -18.94 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 12-21 -11.12 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bigjoey 25-12 +11.71 UNITS
Bigrunner 19-30 -10.34 UNITS
billysink 25-36-2 -7.57 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 75-82-2 -10.78 UNITS
blueline 586-569-12 -25.98 UNITS (NCAAB: Furman at odds of 100/1 to win the NIT; Joe Biden +665 to win 2020 presidential election)
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 175-209-10 -31.12 UNITS
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 291-321-8 +3.15 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 137-122-8 +5.96 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-1 +0.40 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 6-9 -3.15 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 55-53-1 -3.77 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 102-67 +5.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 262-263-5 -21.06 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 60-616-2 -176.21 UNITS (PGA: Cameron Champ at 100/1 and Matthew Fitzpatrick at 150/1 to win The Genesis Invitational; Lee Westwood at 80/1 to win The Masters; Tulsi Gabbard at 50/1 to win the Democratic presidential nomination; Dems to have a brokered convention +250; Republicans to win the House and Senate in 2020 +225; Joe Biden at 7/1 to win the Nevada caucus)
dfish 132-129-5 +5.97 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 33-32 -2.31 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 7-16 -7.78 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-6 +3.80 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 341-368-12 -23.00 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 52-72-1 -24.12 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 20-36-1 -20.67 UNITS
Fezzik 31-16-2 +13.12 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 14-16 -0.85 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-9 +7.37 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-1 -0.42 UNITS (UFC matchup now set for April 18, 2020: Tony Ferguson +195 over Khabib Nurmagomedov)
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 33-28-1 +2.24 UNITS
Heim 515-428-19 +69.41 UNITS
Heisenberg 70-78-9 -16.90 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 15-17-1 -5.92 UNITS
humboldt cone 26-22-2 +5.80 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 19-22 -8.13 UNITS
jasson621 237-239-4 +14.90 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 16-17 -3.02 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 15-17 -7.20 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 844-908-24 -152.34 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 861-789-39 -22.77 UNITS (NCAAB: 609-610 Northwestern-Penn State OVER 140.5 -110)
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-3 -3.20 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-12 +7.98 UNITS
kane 436-423-18 +16.99 UNITS (NHL: Dallas Stars at 14/1 to win the Stanley Cup; NCAAB: Butler at 25/1 to win it all)
KevinStott11 175-137-14 -2.43 UNITS (EPL: 200149 Liverpool -1 -130 and 201878 Real Madrid -1 -131; Leicester City at 40/1 to win title; UEFA: 24210 Ajax -151 and Ajax at 50/1 to win Champions League)
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 3-6 -3.45 UNITS
lastyle7 25-15 +7.64 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
Mad Tiger 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 -0.15 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 44-55-3 -12.60 UNITS
Mr. Carney 3-9 -5.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-19 -2.20 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-292-5 -4.91 UNITS
MrTop 371-369-10 -26.74 UNITS (Michael Bloomberg +775 to win Democratic presidential nomination)
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
