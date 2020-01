FWIW I posted 3 BB PL plays for Saturday that all start at 7A



Crystal Palace TT Ov0.5 +123 (Now +131)

Crystal Palace +2.5 +110 (Now +114)

West Ham/Everton U2.5 -102 (Same Price)





Other stuff I like - but not a BB are:



7A: Wolves PICK +122 (Southampton can't win at home to save their lives. The WA line is Wolves +0.25 -120 but I'll try 45-ish cents more on a 2-way line)

7A: Aston Villa +0.75 +102

4:30A: Watford TT Ov1 -126 (Pushes at worst)