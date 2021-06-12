EOG's Best Bet thread for Saturday, June 12

3 Play Parlay:
954 Milwaukee Brewers -276 (C Kuhl / C Burnes)
980 Los Angeles Dodgers -287 (K Allard / T Bauer)
972 Tampa Bay Rays -211 (J Lopez / R Hill)
Parlay Pays +171
 
choslamshe said:
Monaco OVER 87.5 (TT) -220
Alternate TT at bet365
Click to expand...
Damnit - this is a loss. Classic Euro bball - team shoots their load in the 1st q (26 points) and have scored 27 points in 17 minutes since. Up double digits as well as the killer as we'll likely see a 35 total points scored in the 4th. Will be taking the under 41.5 4th quarter.
 
winkyduck said:
Paul Craig +215
Click to expand...

EASY winner. My goal is to be under -20 units by the end of the month

Winkyduck 792-1103-62 -25.42 UNITS (Anderson Cooper to be the new permanent Jeopardy host +500; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200 AND Der Fuhrer to be Indicted in 2021: YES -130; Rockies Win % UNDER 40 -126; Tim Tebow Ov0.5 Rec TDs +400; NFL CoY: Kyle Shanahan +1800; Texans Un4 RSW +100 AND Make the Playoffs: NO -650; Najee Harris: Over: 949.5 Rush Yards AND 8.5 Rush/Rec TD.....Both -110; Ball State Ov8 RSW -105)
 
