EOG's Best Bet thread for Saturday, March 23

kane

kane

EOG master
Hey John im having a problem accessing the forum on my computer I can’t get in so I’m posting this from my phone I’ll have to bring my computer to someone to try and fix the problem anyway yesterday I posted a play at fish’s new forum and posted it was a play on here as well it was nba NO +3 which was a winner you can check there or fish can confirm it I would copy and paste my post but I don’t know how to do that from my phone but it’s a legitimate play which was a winner today I’m on sparty +4 which I also posted as an EOG play on fish’s forum as well if there are any issues I know Merlin and Broker also post there so they can confirm my NO +3 play if need be
 
kane

kane

EOG master
This is my exact post I made at Fish’s place

I was going to post my NO +3 play at EOG, but I can’t access the site, it’s been down for awhile, so for the record I’ll use this forum to officially post the play, this way John Kelly will know I have NO +3 as a best bet

At the time I figured the site was down but a poster there said it was working fine for him so I knew the problem had to be on my end, it wucka posting from my phone but until I get the issue fixed I have no choice
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Duck U/Creighton 1h Un70 -120

A 10P local time game after they have been sitting around all day...........think we see a clunker in 1h
howid

howid

EOG Dedicated
having same problem, can't post from phone unless I access outside wifi which I am doing now.

able to read site via google translate but can't log in through there...
 
kane

kane

EOG master
I can post fr my phone but everything is slower, but not from my computer everything else works fine on my computer except I can’t access this place need to have someone check it out
 
blueline

blueline

EOG Master
Im near SFO...sometimes the site wont load...just now took about 4 mins to login...all from my phone....no other issues with any other sites.
 
