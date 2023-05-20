EOG's Best Bet thread for Saturday, May 20

All past BB going today



Saturday, May 20:

7A: Fulham/Palace Ov2.5 +100, Everton PICK -104

9:0A (NBC) Forest +1.25 -110 & Forest +440

Preakness: Chase the Chaos 50-1





Update: LOVE the prices I have on all 4 PL sides regarding Relegation, Leicester is now -650ish and I have them +275 while Leeds is -250 and I have them +325

Winkyduck 1205-1719-96 +22.96 UNITS (Sunday May 21: Leeds/West Ham Ov2.5 -119, Southampton +2 -115 & +1139; Monday May 22: Newcastle/Leicester Ov3 -117; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200; All PL plays: To Stay UP: Everton +140, Nottingham Forest +100.......To be Relegated from PL: Leeds +325, Leicester +275; James Outman NL ROY 25-1; Who is the Mar a Lago Mole (Source Revealed by 12/31/23 - No Action if not): Jared Kushner +400, Beto O'Rourke to be Dem 2024 POTUS Nominee 66-1, Ron DeathSantis to be 2024 GOP POTUS nominee +350 and 2024 POTUS +550, Kari Lake to be 2024 GOP VP Nominee: 40-1)