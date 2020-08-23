EOG's Best Bet thread for Sunday, August 23

Pinny



979/980 Dodgers/Rockies U9 +102



It will be interesting to see what happens Sunday with the Dodgers. Brutal heat and even though most seats are covered the fact there will be no fans at the game might bring about a brutal glare - similar to what a 4P Angels home game is like. We saw the heat impact Saturday's LAFC/Galaxy game - played a few miles from Dodger Stadium. The heat could make the ball travel further and help OVER but I think the oppressive heat and humidity we are having here will sap the energy from players and make for something like a 4-3 kind of game