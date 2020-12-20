EOG's Best Bet thread for Sunday, December 20

Thanks for posting this now so I can go to bed



Sunday at 4A (all games on NBCSN)



Sheffield United +455



Yeah - I am taking the worst team ever in the PL after 13 games to win. So far this season the Blades have one DRAW in 13 games. They have been outscored 24-7. But they have had a lot of 1-goal losses. Now they face a Brighton side that is not much better and doesn't win all that much more. This line indicates Unites should win this game slightly more than 1 out of 6 times. Sounds about right but I will hope this is the ONE time and not the FIVEISH other times. It wouldn't shock me at all to see Brighton win this game 2-0ish. Sheffield WILL win a game this season. More than 1. I'll hope this is one of those wins and when I wake up I see a good result here.





I posted this 3-teamer (It was actually4 but Newcastle Drew so that knocked it down to 3-legs) Saturday and since it is still alive: +8.01 if both teams get shutout and this 3-teamer hits

Everton -104 (Won 2-1 so Part 1 is IN)

6:15A: Leicester TT Un1.0 +106..........+3.04 if only this TT hits

8:30A: Leeds TT Un1.0 +123 ..............+3.37 if only this TT hits





***IF the Pats lose BOTH my Pats RSW plays can be graded and not just the 1 that can be but I'll wait until both can be graded together.......and I think Dolphins will win Sunday)

Winkyduck 720-968-51 -1.25 UNITS (Alex Faust to be the new Jeopardy host +1800 AND Anderson Cooper +500; Patriots RSW Ov8.5 -110 AND RSW Un9.5 -110; Eagles to make the Playoffs +150; GA Senate Race: Jon Ossoff +194 AND Raphael Warnock +180; Repubs Control the Senate +150; Dems Control the Senate +130; Saints to win the NFC +593; Will there be a Red Card 9:30 or earlier into a PL game all season: Yes -115; West Brom to be Relegated +100 AND Fulham to be Relegated +110)