Pinny



6A in the PST on NBCSN



Bournemouth PICK -102



The Cherries have been like me - struggling lately with not many wins to show for it. But (hopefully) like me this is a great spot to get a badly needed win and for the Cherries move out of the Relegation Zone. I have a massive "man crush" on their Manager Eddie Howe and know he will find a way to get 3 badly needed points. I look forward to waking up and seeing at worst I got a PUSH here. Think we see BM win 1-0 or 2-1 or 1-1 Draw.