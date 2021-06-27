EOG's Best Bet thread for Sunday, June 27

Posting this now because they are on Wimbledon and it will start by the time I wake up..........even with the dog waking me up early to feed her and let her outside to do her business.





HAPPY B-day to my Bro/Sis. Fuck You to all who post comments I won't see because I blocked your sorry ass since you post the shit I know you do. For all they did for me 2 years ago I will never be able to repay them for it. I had no idea until recently that when my family took me to the ER, the hospital wanted to send me home around 2A but my brother said NO and told them I was staying there, something that turned out to be a true blessing once we got a diagnosis no one expected (The 5 hours of sleep I got that night in the ER because my right leg was full of Morphine and I was pain-free was more than the first 15 days of the month).



These plays are on Serena



FoxBet: To WIN Wimbledon +800

BetMGM: To Makes the Semis +250



It's "Now or Never" for Serena. With all those not taking part in this, for whatever reasons, if she is gonna get #24 it is gonna be here. OR NEVER! I think she will make the Semis (Win her 1/4). Wat happens after that? No clue but if she makes the Semis she won't be anywhere near +800.





Winkyduck 799-1113-63 -27.43 UNITS (Wimbledon & Serena to: Make the Semis +250 AND WIN it +800; UNDER Gold Medals Won: USA 45.5 -120 AND Japan 27.5 -160; Ben Simmons team in 2022: GSW +2000; Anderson Cooper to be the new permanent Jeopardy host +500; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200 AND Der Fuhrer to be Indicted in 2021: YES -130; Rockies Win % UNDER 40 -126; Tim Tebow Ov0.5 Rec TDs +400; NFL CoY: Kyle Shanahan +1800; Texans Un4 RSW +100 AND Make the Playoffs: NO -650; Najee Harris: Over: 949.5 Rush Yards AND 8.5 Rush/Rec TD.....Both -110; Ball State Ov8 RSW -105)