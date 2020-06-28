EOG's Best Bet thread for Sunday, June 28

Pinny



Wednesday July 1



AFC Bournemouth +140



This is the first time the Cherries have been in any kind of relegation trouble. And are they ever in trouble. They sit 18th - first relegation spot - with 7 to go. Looking at the 6 games after this, if they fail to get 3 points here they are in MASSIVE trouble. Thru 2 games back they have one more SOG than I do. Last game they had as many as I did. That's not good. Newcastle is safe and after playing today vs Man City in the FA Cup won't be as rested for the longest trip in the PL. Bournemouth has 4 more days of rest and being at home almost makes it 5. If they can't win this game they don't deserve to stay up. I root for Bournemouth because they are a great story and I want to see them stay up. This is a play made with both my heart and my head. Think they win 1-0/2-0/2-1



Sunday FA Cup Results: 1-2-1 -0.96

L: Sheffield United +5500 to win FA Cup

L: Newcastle +800 to Advance

P: Newcastle +2 +105

W: Man City TT Un2.5 +104



Updated:

Winkyduck 644-866-44 +6.01 UNITS (Wednesday July 1: Everton/Leicester Un2.5 -120 AND Bournemouth +140; Sunday, July 5: Southampton +1.5 -104; Mauricio Pochettino to be next Permanent Newcastle Manager +110; Brighton +185 and Bournemouth +125 to be Relegated; Man City to win the Champions League +410; Vegas Knights to win the West +550; Gretchen Whitmer to be Democratic Veep Nominee: +1500 AND Val Demings +400; #IQ45 to NOT be the 2020 RepubliCON POTUS Nominee +500; 2 Units on Will Jacoby Brissett be Colts starter for Week 1 - NO +100; Next MLB Game to be Played August 1st or Sooner: YES -110 AND NO +125; Patriots RSW Ov8.5 -110 AND RSW Un9.5 -110; Jets RSW U6.5 +105; Bills to win the AFC East +275 AND Patriots +175; Will George W Bush endorse Joe Biden for POTUS: YES +350; Will Condoleezza Rice endorse Joe Biden +185; Joe Biden to be elected POTUS +120; Democrat wins Michigan in 2020 POTUS Election -180 & Wisconsin -130 & Florida +135 AND Georgia +200; #IQ45 to lose EC and Popular Vote +110..........#IQ45 to WIN EC but lose Popular Vote +200; Dems control the House/Repubs the Senate +150 AND Dems control the House AND the Senate +130; Next Justice to leave the SCOTUS: Clarence Thomas +400; Tua's 2020 Passing Yards: UNDER 3200 -120)