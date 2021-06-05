EOG's Best Bet thread for Sunday, June 6

John Kelly
For those so inclined...
Really difficult to have a civil, objective conversation with good opinions on an interesting topic when Railbird and Dell Dude have to keep chiming in with their moronic, attention-seeking, racist comments.
Why don't you two start your own threads and just stay there? Nobody with an iota of intelligence wants to hear your views. Keep your damn egos in check and show some maturity. I'm sure this is too much to ask.
GL Heim thanks for the winners and great run, Montreal on a nice roll, not sure if Jets can bust through today but will see their best game in the series.
24 - Vegas Even - 60 Minute Regulation pinny
Thanks...Backs to the wall and a Stastny return didn't help much.
Pinny
Vegas Golden Showers -109
