EOG's Best Bet thread for Sunday, June 6

2 team parlay +122 Pinnacle.

Canada (World Championship Hockey vs Finland) +0.5 -178 (regulation time)
Montreal Canadiens +0.5 -237 (regulation time)
 
I will post Captain America to win the US Open now since another shit poster is complaining about me. JK will probably drop his pants, point the booty and hit the ban button again with his forehead.

Patrick Reed (35-1 to win the US Open) Bet .365

Pinny

Vegas Golden Showers -109


Winkyduck 787-1102-61 -41.00 UNITS (Iga Swiatek to WIN +350 AND Rafael Nadal NOT to Win -111; Anderson Cooper to be the new permanent Jeopardy host +500; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200 AND Der Fuhrer to be Indicted in 2021: YES -130; Rockies Win % UNDER 40 -126; Tim Tebow Ov0.5 Rec TDs +400)
 
GL Heim thanks for the winners and great run, Montreal on a nice roll, not sure if Jets can bust through today but will see their best game in the series.

24 - Vegas Even - 60 Minute Regulation pinny
 
***My goal is to be under -30 units by the end if June and in a perfect world Under -25 units***
Winkyduck 788-1102-61 -40.00 UNITS (Iga Swiatek to WIN +350 AND Rafael Nadal NOT to Win -111; Anderson Cooper to be the new permanent Jeopardy host +500; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200 AND Der Fuhrer to be Indicted in 2021: YES -130; Rockies Win % UNDER 40 -126; Tim Tebow Ov0.5 Rec TDs +400)
 
