EOG's Best Bet thread for Sunday, November 7

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Fire away.
Scoreboard update to be published first thing Monday morning.
Unless it's an I doubt it 2 team parlay
At CRIS right now, you can bet Eagles TT under 24.5 -120 to win $3,000.
Additionally, you can currently bet the Dolphins-Texans total over 46 -115 to win $5,000.
Good to go.
Which one does he play?
when will the eagles get a real qb? hurts is a clown
The other day you were whining to John about me posting two plays the same day
No Tua
