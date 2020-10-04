EOG's Best Bet thread for Sunday, October 4

BetOnline



Mike Gisecki to score a TD +150





I have 2 BB going today from earlier on:



264 Dolphins ML +240

Ryan Fitzpatrick to have 350+ pass yards, throw 2+ TDs and Miami wins the game +1000









Winkyduck 684-922-46 +1.55 UNITS (LDS Series Price: Tampa Bay +111Roy Hodgson to be the first PL Manager this season to leave +500; Mookie Betts +750 to win the NL MVP; Dodgers +200 to win the NL; Patriots RSW Ov8.5 -110 AND RSW Un9.5 -110; Jets RSW U6.5 +105; Bills to win the AFC East +275 AND Patriots +175; Will George W Bush endorse Joe Biden for POTUS: YES +350; Will Condoleezza Rice endorse Joe Biden +185; South Carolina Senate Race: Jaime Harrison +280; Joe Biden to be elected POTUS +120; Democrat wins Michigan in 2020 POTUS Election -180 & Wisconsin -130 & Florida +135 AND Georgia +200; #IQ45 to lose EC and Popular Vote +110..........#IQ45 to WIN EC but lose Popular Vote +200; Dems control the House/Repubs the Senate +150 AND Dems control the House AND the Senate +130; Tua's 2020 Passing Yards: UNDER 3200 -120; Saints to win the NFC +593; Will there be a Red Card 9:30 or earlier into a PL game all season: Yes -115; West Brom to be Relegated +100 AND Fulham to be Relegated +110)