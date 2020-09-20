EOG's Best Bet thread for Sunday, September 20

Post your BEST BET of the day for Sunday, September 20.



This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.



Follow the rules listed below when submitting your selection:



1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)

2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book

3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss



Contributors with profits of five units or more are highlighted in boldface type.





EOG Scoreboard

2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS

4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS

5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS

5teamparlay 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS

938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS

Abundy 6-4 +2.35 UNITS

Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS

ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS

alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS

Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS

alldaycapper 183-162-11 +6.01 UNITS

allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS

Almost Allright 80-68-3 +9.38 UNITS

Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS

asportsguy 301-294-6 -43.00 UNITS (NFL: Texans +7 -110)

Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS

avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS

BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS

Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS

Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS

Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS

begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS

benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

Biff41 167-172-14 -19.84 UNITS

BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS

BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS

BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS

BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS

bigjoey 25-12 +11.71 UNITS

Bigrunner 19-31 -11.34 UNITS (Democrat +166 to win the 2020 presidential election)

billysink 25-36-3 -7.57 UNITS

bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS

BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS

bishqqq 81-88-2 -11.67 UNITS

blueline 633-645-12 -56.38 UNITS (NFL: Pats +4 -113; NBA: Heat to win NBA Finals +385; Cubs +3005 to win 2020 World Series; Tampa Bay Bucs UNDER 9.5 wins +115; Joe Biden +665 to win 2020 presidential election, Dem nominee to win Pennsylvania -190, Dem nominee wins North Carolina -145, Dem nominee wins Ohio +110 and Dem nominee wins Florida -105; Trump will not be re-elected +140; Trump loses every state he lost in 2016 -230; Dems control Senate -155)

BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS

bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS

bobodad 11-14 -3.83 UNITS (NBA: Lakers -140 to win WCF; NFL: Three-team tease at +160 -- Titans -1, Ravens -1 and Steelers -0.5)

BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS

Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS

bomzee 179-212-10 -30.52 UNITS (Trump -115 to win the 2020 presidential election; MLB: Cleveland Indians OVER 33.5 wins -110)

bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS

Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS

Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS

Brayden11 296-328-8 +0.95 UNITS

Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS

brians 139-122-8 +7.96 UNITS

Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS

Brock 1-1 +0.40 UNITS

brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS

Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS

BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS

brokerstip 6-9 -3.15 UNITS

BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS

Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS

carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS

CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS

CecTheFleece 57-53-1 -1.77 UNITS

Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS

CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS

cheapseats 102-67 +5.81 UNITS

chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS

Chi_Archie 0-2 -2.00 UNITS

Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS

chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS

ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS

Choslamshe 277-272-5 -15.81 UNITS

Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS

Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS

Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS

Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS

Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS

DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS

Dell Dude 61-650-2 +1,289.29 UNITS (California to record its most violent earthquake ever in 2020 at EVEN money)

dfish 132-132-5 +2.97 UNITS

DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS

dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

Diogenes 34-33 -2.41 UNITS

Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS

dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS

dogball 9-16 -5.78 UNITS

Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS

DonaldJTrump 0-0 0.00 UNITS (Betting himself at -120 to win 2020 presidential election)

Don Eagleston 10-6 +3.80 UNITS

Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS

d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS

Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS

DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS

dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS

Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS

E$ 367-401-12 -27.15 UNITS (PGA: Justin Thomas at 14/1 to win the U.S. Open)

eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS

EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS

ejd_5277 52-74-1 -26.12 UNITS

El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS

el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS

elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS

E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS

ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS

EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS

Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS

FairWarning 20-36-1 -20.67 UNITS

Fezzik 31-16-2 +13.12 UNITS (WNBA: Seattle Storm at 5/1 to win the 2020 title)

fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS

Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS

flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS

Flipper 14-16 -0.85 UNITS

focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS

Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS

fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS

FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS

Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS

Gabe 28-9 +7.37 UNITS

Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS

GameBred 1-1 -0.42 UNITS (EOG contributor RAIDERS at odds of 10,000-1 takes a knee and admits LeBron is the NBA's G.O.A.T.)

Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS

Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS

gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS

GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS

Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS

Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS

hcskip 50-43-1 +8.43 UNITS

Heim 533-440-19 +73.28 UNITS

Heisenberg 87-87-9 -5.37 UNITS

Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS

High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS

High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS

howid 26-25-1 -4.97 UNITS

humboldt cone 26-22-2 +5.80 UNITS

Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS

Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS

Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS

insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS

IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS

Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS

James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS

Jammer 22-27 -11.95 UNITS

jasson621 237-239-4 +14.90 UNITS

JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS

Jb777 18-18 -2.52 UNITS

jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS

JHUDad 18-19 -6.47 UNITS (467-468 49ers-Giants UNDER 42 -110)

Jimmythegreek 923-991-32 -165.85 UNITS

joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS

Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS

JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS

John Kelly 869-803-40 -29.97 UNITS

Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS

Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS

JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS

Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS

justintalk 0-3 -3.20 UNITS

Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS

kainhouse 21-12 +7.98 UNITS

kane 453-445-18 +10.99 UNITS (NFL: Raiders +6 -110 and two-team teaser at -120: 49ers -0.5 and Steelers -0.5; NBA: Boston series price -130 over Miami; NHL: Dallas Stars at 14/1 to win the Stanley Cup; NFL prop: Lamar Jackson OVER 3,199.5 passing yards -110)

KevinStott11 256-191-21 +15.63 UNITS (NCAAF: Syracuse -9 -110 over Liberty on October 17)

kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS,

Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS

kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS

lap18 3-6 -3.45 UNITS

lastyle7 26-15 +8.64 UNITS

Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS

Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS

MadTiger 3-3 0.00 UNITS

Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS

Makers 1-0 -0.15 UNITS

ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS

maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS

Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS

michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS

Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS

Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS

mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS

minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS

Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS

Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS

Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS

Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS

mrbowling300 45-56-3 -12.70 UNITS

Mr. Carney 3-9 -5.01 UNITS

Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS

mr merlin 19-19 -2.20 UNITS

Mr. Pink 164-297-5 -9.91 UNITS

MrTop 393-390-10 -25.55 UNITS

Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS

msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS

munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS

Murphy's Best 2-1 +0.90 UNITS