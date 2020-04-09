EOG's Best Bet thread for Thursday, April 9

>Posting Thursday for Thursday spot for Friday match...
Friday, April 10, 1 C.V.—FC Neman Grodno -114 (Bookmaker.eu) 🌸
12 pm EDT/9 am PDT—
The Belarus Vysshaya Liga resumes play on Friday
with Matchweek 4 and one match, FC Belshina Bobruisk (0-0-3, 1 GF-5 GA) at FC Neman Grodno (1-1-1, 2 GF-1 GA) from Neman Stadium (Grass) in Grodno, Belarus. Offshore line originator Bookmaker.eu
currently has Neman as -106 Favorites with FC Belshina at +2956 and a Draw priced at +202 with the Total at 2u -139 in the Three-way market. Ninth-place Neman -½ is -106 while last- and 16th-place visitors place Belshina +½ are at -132.
In Vysshaya League play on April 4 in Matchweek 3, Neman tied with host Shakhtyor Soligorsk, 0-0, its third straight fixture with 2 goals or less—Neman has yet to score a Road Goal, something worth remembering for Matchweek 5—while Belshina—promoted to the Belarusian Premier League after winning the Belarusian 2nd Division last season—suffered its 3rd straight defeat to open the new season, losing to Gorodeja, 1-0 at Home, its 2nd straight Under (BEL 0-1 GORD, ZHO 1-0 BEL) and 2nd consecutive match without a Goal. Newbies Belshina are tied for allowing the most Goals early on (5) as well as scoring the fewest
(1, Leonard Kovel).
Looking at the series Trends in league play, we see
that Giorgi Kantaria and Neman are 17-17-6 (W-D-L) vs Belshina Bobruisk (69 GF-52 GA) and 11-7-6 (28 GF-21 GA) at Home. Of note, Neman Grodno is 16-15-1 the L23 league meetings with Beshina’’s only Win coming in Matchweek 3 in 2015
(NEM 1-3 BEL). The L3 games in the series have all seen 2 goals or less
(NEM 1-0 BEL, BEL 1-1 NEM, BEL 0-0 NEM).