EOG's Best Bet thread for Thursday, December 14

BO:



Friday December 15 NHL: 3 Units Nashville Predators +151







Winkyduck 1288-1835-103 +7.35 UNITS - (Friday December 15 NHL: 3 Units Nashville Predators +151; Monday NBA: 538 Pistons ML +210; NFL: RSW Plays - ALL Under: Arizona 4.5 +100, Da Bears 7.5 +110, Rams 6.5 +100, Raiders 6.5 +110, Exact finishing order of AFC West: Chefs/San Diego/Broncos/Raiders +450, Chefs/Broncos/San Diego/Raiders +650, Rams to finish 3rd in NFCW +120, Exact NFC South finishing order: Saints, Falcons, Bucs, Panthers +450, Brock Purdy to be MVP: 15-1; Colorado WCBB to win Title 66-1; Victor W to NOT win RoY +130 & NOT to be eligible for Postseason awards: Victor W +225; Nuggets RSW Un51.5 +130, Memphis to MISS the Playoffs +145 & RSW Under 44.5 -115; First non-extradition country Trump enters: Russia +200; Who is the Mar a Lago Mole (Source Revealed by 12/31/23 - No Action if not): Jared Kushner +400; LA Kings to MISS the Playoffs +250; DK: Alexandar Georgiev to win Vezina 16-1; Crawley Town to be Relegated (League 2) +250: PL Plays: City/Liverpool finish 1/2 (In this order) +450, Bournemouth to be Relegated +275, Brighton Under 56.5 points -106 & Un58.5 -115, Bournemouth Un38.5 -110, Luton Town Ov29.5 +106, West Ham Un46.5 points-120, Sheffield United to finish DFL +250; Beto O'Rourke to be Dem 2024 POTUS Nominee 66-1, Ron DeathSantis to be 2024 GOP POTUS nominee +350 and 2024 POTUS +550, Kari Lake to be 2024 GOP VP Nominee: 40-1, 2024 Missouri Senate Race: Republican MoV UNDER 11.5% -120, TN Senate Race: Republican MoV UNDER 19.5% -120; Lauren Boebert to be re-elected in 2024: NO -225)