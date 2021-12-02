EOG's Best Bet thread for Thursday, December 2

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Post your BEST BET of the day for Thursday, December 2.
This thread will be a daily feature at EOG.
Follow the guidelines listed below when submitting your selection:
1) Post ONE play only (All plays are risking x to win one unit OR risking 1 unit to win y)
2) Include betting numbers with current price and available sports book
3) Do not edit your play or it will be graded as a loss
Contributors with profits of five or more units are highlighted in boldface type.
EOG Scoreboard
2sweet 0-1 -1.13 UNITS
4625 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
5 star bomb 1-2 -1.15 UNITS
5teamparlay 3-1 +1.90 UNITS
714033 0-2 -2.10 UNITS
938four 62-60-2 -3.40 UNITS
Abundy 9-4 +5.35 UNITS
Ace 0-1 -1.32 UNITS
ajt 141-148-9 +15.84 UNITS
alabama dave 0-1 -1.10 UNITS
Alan Boston via Twitter 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
alldaycapper 183-162-11 +6.01 UNITS
allin1 10-3 +8.30 UNITS
Almost Allright 113-92-4 +17.55 UNITS
Arnold Zwiffel 27-22 +1.15 UNITS
asportsguy 326-309-7 -35.48 UNITS
Avenger 30-19 +10.63 UNITS
avmongoose 35-42 -10.34 UNITS
BadLeroy 108-102-10 -11.30 UNITS
Bagiant 7-9 -0.60 UNITS
Balco 58-58-3 -0.35 UNITS
Baller Dollars 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
BEANTOWNJIM 2-2 +0.02 UNITS
begood1000 3-4-1 -1.20 UNITS
benny0420 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Biff41 199-194-15 -14.12 UNITS
BigBill365 1-2 -1.30 UNITS
BigDaddy 32-12-1 +14.07 UNITS
BigDeemer 14-23 -11.22 UNITS
BIGGAMBLERZ27 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Bigrunner 20-31 -9.68 UNITS
billysink 25-38-3 -9.67 UNITS
bimmercando 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
BipolarJJ 2-2 0.00 UNITS
bishqqq 99-109-3 -16.11 UNITS
blueline 746-742-13 -45.22 (NFL: 475 Patriots +3 -115, Bill Belichick at 12/1 to win NFL Coach of the Year award, Bears will NOT make the playoffs -250, and Mac Jones at 8/1 to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year)
BLUENATION65 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
bmiller 110-135-6 -22.32 UNITS
bobodad 164-162-1 +6.48 UNITS (NFL: Dallas to win NFC East at +107 to complete a three-leg parlay; NFL: Chiefs and Bills to win their respective divisions to complete a three-leg parlay +229; Two-leg parlay +150: Buffalo Bills to win AFC East Division -150 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South Division -200; Two-leg parlay: Bills and Packers to win their respective divisions +160; Two-leg parlay -118: Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC West Division -280 and Ohio State Buckeyes to win the NCAAF Big Ten East Division -275; To complete a two-leg parlay +123: Nashville Predators regular season points total under 84.5; To complete a parlay at +102: Miami Dolphins UNDER 5.5 wins; NCAAB: Memphis Tigers +175 to win the AAC; CFL: Winnipeg Blue Bombers to win the Grey Cup to complete a three-team parlay at +132; Two-leg parlay +130: Bryce Young (Alabama) to win the Heisman Trophy -188 and Kansas City it win the AFC West Division -200; Three-team parlay +107: Winnipeg Blue Bombers -253, Indianapolis Colts -372 and Los Angeles Rams -596)
BoDallas 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Bohannon 2-0 +2.50 UNITS
bomzee 224-267-12 -30.62 UNITS
bookbraker 87-70-2 +12.97 UNITS
Boys911 71-27-1 -6.04 UNITS
Braves2629 8-6 +1.50 UNITS
Brayden11 331-367-11 +0.93 UNITS
Brian Laverty 0-2-1 -2.00 UNITS
brians 141-127-8 +3.92 UNITS
Brick 5-5 +2.12 UNITS
Brock 1-3 -1.70 UNITS
brockboogienigh 1-1 -0.45 UNITS
Brock Landers 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
BrockLanders248 12-3 +9.57 UNITS
brokerstip 28-21-2 +4.86 UNITS
BryceTrout 13-9 +1.16 UNITS
Bucky 5-6 -1.58 UNITS
Bushay 11-13 -2.24 UNITS
carolinakid 3-1-1 +1.90 UNITS
CASHSTACKER 2-6 -4.45 UNITS
CecTheFleece 69-77-2 -16.32 UNITS
Cent'Anni 3-2 +0.80 UNITS
CHARLIEPEETE 2-1 +0.80 UNITS
cheapseats 104-67 +7.81 UNITS
chickadee 4-6 -0.93 UNITS
Chi_Archie 1-5 -4.10 UNITS
Chi_Dorothy 1-1 +0.57 UNITS
chips1031 1-1 -0.34 UNITS
ChiTownJoe 17-18-1 -1.93 UNITS
Choslamshe 452-407-5 -14.46 UNITS
Claramente 10-12-2 -0.93 UNITS
ComptrBob 54-12 +30.24 UNITS
Cristiano 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
Curbes Lurb 18-23 -6.03 UNITS
Daddy Fourbucks 1-1 0.00 UNITS
Dan Tanna 1-2 -1.00 UNITS
DeadBishop 13-11 +1.05 UNITS
Dell Dude 71-756-2 +1,223.44 UNITS (PGA: Matthew Fitzpatrick at 22/1 to win the Hero World Challenge; NCAAF: Michigan at 95/1 to win the national title; NFL: Green Bay Packers at 10/1 to win Super Bowl LVI)
dfish 135-143-5 -1.09 UNITS
DFSRookie79 21-19 +0.94 UNITS
dilaudid8 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Diogenes 59-56-1 -3.11 UNITS
Discreet Cat 84-130-1 -31.86 UNITS
dj destroyer 2-0 +2.35 UNITS
dogball 10-20 -9.08 UNITS
Dog Player 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
DonaldJTrump 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
Don Eagleston 10-7 +2.70 UNITS
Doug Gottlieb 3-4 -1.40 UNITS
d-p 1-2 -1.32 UNITS
Drinkyourmlkshk 93-78-7 +7.70 UNITS
DrunkenGoon 18-19 -3.16 UNITS
dustdevil167 13-16-1 -4.49 UNITS
Dutch 52-43-1 +4.55 UNITS
E$ 429-459-15 -25.00 UNITS
eb765 3-3 -0.30 UNITS
EdTheStatMan 32-30-1 -1.41 UNITS
ejd_5277 54-77-1 -26.99 UNITS
El Chapo 26-37 -9.24 UNITS
el greco 2-7 -5.05 UNITS
elsantoyo 21-9 +10.80 UNITS
E-Money712 3-4 -1.56 UNITS
ERBtheGREAT 42-27 +9.46 UNITS
EyeOnMVC 21-24 +1.60 UNITS
Factorial 14-13 +0.60 UNITS
FairWarning 32-57-1 -32.81 UNITS
Fezzik 35-19-2 +18.02 UNITS (NFL: Colts RSW UNDER 9.5 -130, Browns RSW UNDER 10.5 -135 and Dolphins RSW UNDER 8.5 -140)
fifty cint 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
Firehorn 18-16 -1.47 UNITS
Fishhead 67-102-3 -33.65 UNITS
flip flops 5-5 -0.36 UNITS
Flipper 39-40-1 +1.12 UNITS
focker 1-0 +1.40 UNITS
Foreleft 51-37-1 +2.43 UNITS
fourthand26 1-1 0.00 UNITS
FrancisVegas 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
Franklinmint 32-31-2 -2.99 UNITS
Gabe 28-10 +5.17 UNITS
Gabe McIntosh 0-2-1 -2.10 UNITS
GameBred 1-2 -1.42 UNITS
Ghostzapper 19-15 +4.29 UNITS
Gotcha 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
gravy 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
groovinmahoovin 1-0 +1.10 UNITS
GusGreenbaum 7-8 -2.55 UNITS
Hangover 73-65-5 +1.00 UNITS
Harold Fuller 6-1 +5.12 UNITS
hcskip 109-121-7 -11.93
Heim 696-602-22 +67.03 UNITS
Heisenberg 87-91-9 -10.18 UNITS
Hey Bartender 6-6 -0.58 UNITS
High3rEl3m3nt 31-31-5 -0.64 UNITS
High Times 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
HI McDonough 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
holadai 0-1 -1.00 UNITS
howid 134-114-5 -13.70 UNITS
humboldt cone 26-22-2 +5.80 UNITS
Idiot #1 1-1 -0.10 UNITS
Immanuel Kant 2-1 +0.90 UNITS
Inkwell77 14-21-1 -7.93 UNITS
insomnia 2-3 -1.30 UNITS
IWishIWasAPro 45-37-1 +1.66 UNITS
Jacob_Morris 5-7 -2.95 UNITS
James D 4-3 +0.62 UNITS
Jammer 23-28 -12.55 UNITS
jasson621 331-323-6 +23.35 UNITS
JavyBaez9 4-5 -1.74 UNITS
Jb777 43-45-1 -7.11 UNITS
jeffksu 4-4 -0.36 UNITS
JHUDad 23-25-1 -8.79 UNITS
Jimmythegreek 1.107-1,198-38 -207.73 UNITS
jincka 25-25-1 +1.15 UNITS
joeturner 8-17 -7.95 UNITS
Joeyfitzclick 0-1 -1.20 UNITS
JoeyGesus 2-1 +0.94 UNITS
John Kelly 1,007-936-44 -42.50 UNITS
Johnny Knuckles 13-23 -16.64 UNITS
Johnny LaRue 9-8-1 -1.55 UNITS
JRock7997 0-2 -2.00 UNITS
Junkyarddog47 8-5 +2.70 UNITS
justintalk 0-4 -4.30 UNITS
Just Luck 93-76-2 +2.55 UNITS
kainhouse 21-13 +6.90 UNITS
kane 517-496-22 +20.13 UNITS (NCAAF: 305 Oregon +3 -110 and 313 Houston +12 -110, NC State OVER 6.5 wins -105 and TCU OVER 7.5 wins -120; NFL: Bills -150 to win AFC East; NBA: LA Lakers win total Under 53.5 -115)
KevinStott11 256-192-21 +14.53 UNITS
kingfisher14 18-22-2 -6.50 UNITS
kraken 0-1 -1.00 UNITS,.5
Kill Shot 1-2 -1.10 UNITS
kinosh 6-4 +1.64 UNITS
lap18 6-12 -5.86 UNITS
lastyle7 26-16 +7.54 UNITS
Lawrence Orbach 10-12-3 -3.25 UNITS
Lefthook 1-1 -2.62 UNITS
louisvillekid 164-180-3 -17.12 UNITS
MadTiger 17-20 -11.85 UNITS
Mafioso 24-24-4 +4.60 UNITS
Makers 1-0 +562.10 UNITS
ManchesterUK 32-45-1 -10.74 UNITS
maxo 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
meldrone 0-1 -1.55 UNITS
MG MAN 32-39 -8.52 UNITS
Micelli 5-3 +1.70 UNITS
michael777 1-0 +1.00 UNITS
Miggytoddbest 103-90-3 +11.60 UNITS
Mighty Maron 8-8 +0.97 UNITS
mikekeenan 2-1 +1.00 UNITS
minah 21-16 +3.00 UNITS
Minnesota Fats 6-10 -4.60 UNITS
Mizuno 11-12-1 -1.80 UNITS
Moldoveanu 28-96 +35.64 UNITS
Mosier 0-2 -2.20 UNITS
mrbowling300 87-113-5 -28.68 UNITS
Mr. Carney 3-10 -6.01 UNITS
Mr_KLC 2-0 +2.00 UNITS
mr merlin 19-20 -3.30 UNITS
Mr. Pink 164-298-5 -11.01 UNITS
MrTop 484-492-15 -30.48 UNITS
Mrs. Seer 40-47 +5.93 UNITS
msudogs 8-7 +0.26 UNITS
munson15 26-37 +11.12 UNITS
Murphy's Best 69-65-2 +1.51 UNITS
